Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is having an MVP-caliber season, leading the National League in home runs (40) and RBI (94) while posting a .965 OPS and 160 OPS+. The timing is perfect since Schwarber will be a free agent at the end of the season. It’s not a question of whether he’ll get paid, but how much.

During “The Phillies Show” podcast, MLB.com Phillies reporter Todd Zolecki predicted the astronomical average annual value (AAV) the slugger could command this offseason.

“I think Kyle Schwarber can get $30 million on the open market for sure. I’m going to say $35 million,” said Zolecki.

Schwarber and the Phillies held talks last offseason about an extension but failed to gain traction. The three-time All-Star has consistently said he wants to remain in Philadelphia and Phillies owner John Middleton told reporters last month that the organization “will do everything we can to keep him.”

Zolecki believes Phillies fans shouldn’t be worried about Schwarber leaving Philadelphia after the season.

“I think there’s going to be a very good chance that he re-signs,” said Zolecki. “I think the Phillies know they need to re-sign him. I think they have every incentive in the world to re-sign him.”

If Zolecki’s prediction holds true and Schwarber averages $35 million annually, his deal could be four years for $140 million or five years for $175 million.

The Phillies got Schwarber at a bargain when they signed him to a four-year, $79 million deal before the 2022 season. In 579 games with Philadelphia, Schwarber has hit 171 home runs with an .858 OPS and 134 OPS+. He’s also become a fan favorite and the unquestioned team leader.