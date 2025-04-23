Seven critical issues plaguing Philadelphia Phillies following sweep by New York Mets

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The same problems that ended the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2024 season in the NLDS have resurfaced in April 2025. The offense continues to falter with runners in scoring position while the bullpen collapses in high-leverage situations. After getting swept by the New York Mets in a three-game series at Citi Field, here’s a look at seven issues facing the 13-12 Phillies.

Bullpen among league’s worst

The Phillies bullpen has floundered through the first month. They rank 25th in WHIP (1.53), 29th in ERA (5.56), last in batting average allowed (.283), and first in blown saves (7). Free-agent acquisition Jordan Romano, non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays, has posted a concerning 13.50 ERA. He’s not alone in struggling: Orion Kerkering (6.48 ERA), Joe Ross (5.68 ERA), Carlos Hernandez (7.88 ERA), and Jose Ruiz (6.75 ERA) have all underperformed.

Bases loaded paralysis by offense

The Phillies’ offense freezes when the bases are loaded, hitting just .154 (4-for-26), which ranks 25th in baseball. Their situational hitting extends beyond bases loaded scenarios, as they hit .251 with runners in scoring position, ranking 14th in MLB.

J.T. Realmuto’s declining production

J.T. Realmuto isn’t making a strong case for an extension as he approaches free agency at season’s end. The 34-year-old catcher is slashing .233/.309/.342 with one home run and an 82 OPS+. He’s grounded into four double plays in 20 games while striking out 24 times. With Realmuto turning 35 heading into the 2026 season and no clear successors in the minors, his continued decline creates a difficult decision for the front office.

Trea Turner $300 million deal turning into albatross

When Trea Turner signed his 11-year, $300 million deal, many viewed him as the final piece for a Phillies championship. That vision hasn’t materialized. Despite making the All-Star team last year with 21 home runs, an .807 OPS and 123 OPS+, Turner went just 3-for-15 in the NLDS against the Mets with five strikeouts. This season, his chase rate sits at 28.7% with a 30.6% strikeout rate. He has one home run, a .684 OPS and 93 OPS+.

Alec Bohm’s slow start

Third baseman Alec Bohm has shown recent signs of life with a nine-game hitting streak that raised his average from .156 to .211. However, his season numbers remain concerning: a .508 OPS, 42 OPS+, zero home runs, and an NL-leading five double plays. After earning his first All-Star starting nod in the first half of 2024, Bohm has struggled since the midway point last season. His name circulated in offseason trade discussions, though no moves materialized.

Brandon Marsh’s offensive disappearance

Before landing on the injured list with a mild hamstring strain, Brandon Marsh went hitless in April, posting a .095/.220/.167 slash line with an OPS+ of just 10 — meaning he performed 90% worse than the league average hitter. The Phillies committed to Marsh as their everyday center fielder, giving him opportunities against left-handed pitching despite historical struggles against southpaws. He’ll undergo a minor league rehab assignment as the Phillies hope he can rediscover his swing. His future role remains in question if improvements don’t materialize.

Aaron Nola’s concerning decline

This version of Aaron Nola bears little resemblance to the pitcher Phillies fans recognize. He’s winless at 0-5 with a 6.43 ERA. Nola has surrendered an NL-leading 20 earned runs in 28 innings along with six home runs. His velocity has dropped in 2025, particularly concerning for a pitcher who has never relied on overpowering stuff. Nola has allowed at least 30 home runs in each of the past two seasons. The Phillies desperately need him to return to form.