MLB rumors: Insider predicts Philadelphia Phillies will trade these two prospects to improve team at deadline

An MLB insider predicts the Philadelphia Phillies will trade two top prospects at the deadline as the team seeks to strengthen its struggling bullpen and right-handed offense.

Heading into Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets, the Phillies possess one of baseball’s worst relief corps — ranking 29th in ERA (5.80), 25th in WHIP (1.53), and last in batting average allowed (.287).

The two free agent relievers Philadelphia signed to replace Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez have underperformed dramatically. Jordan Romano carries a 15.26 ERA through nine appearances and nearly squandered an 11-4 ninth-inning lead against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, surrendering six runs before Jose Alvarado entered to secure the narrow 11-10 victory.

Joe Ross, acquired as a swingman, has posted a 7.45 ERA in eight outings, allowing 14 hits and eight earned runs.

The Phillies’ offense faces its own challenges with right-handed hitters in particular:

Catcher J.T. Realmuto: .231 average, .654 OPS, 85 OPS+, one home run

Shortstop Trea Turner: One home run with a .364 slugging percentage

Third baseman Alec Bohm: .193 average, .472 OPS, 33 OPS+, zero home runs

Additionally, Brandon Marsh, the intended starting center fielder, has managed just a .095 batting average with a .387 OPS and 11 OPS+.

With Philadelphia needing to address these deficiencies, ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield anticipates the team might part with Triple-A outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Double-A pitcher Jean Cabrera.

“The Phillies are mostly locked into place, but they have two players scuffling big time at the plate in Brandon Marsh and Alec Bohm, so keep an eye on those two as the deadline approaches,” writes Schoenfield. “But the team’s clear hole is bullpen depth, as the Phillies look shaky outside their top three of Jose Alvarado, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering. Jordan Romano is trying to bounce back from injury but has struggled. The Phillies will keep Andrew Painter and Aidan Miller, their two high-ceiling prospects, so we’ll throw out a couple of other names in Rincones, a lefty-hitting outfielder off to a good start at Triple-A but limited to a corner position, and Cabrera, a Double-A pitcher.”

Rincones, who impressed during spring training, is batting .257 with a .764 OPS and three home runs in 19 games. Through three minor-league seasons, the 24-year-old 2022 third-round pick has accumulated 29 home runs.

Cabrera, a 23-year-old right-hander who throws in the mid-90s, has compiled a 3.74 ERA and 322 strikeouts in 301 innings across five minor league seasons.