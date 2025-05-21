Five bullpen arms Philadelphia Phillies should target to replace suspended Jose Alvarado

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An already struggling Philadelphia Phillies bullpen was dealt a major blow earlier this week when Jose Alvarado was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a PED. Though Alvarado is eligible to return in late August, he is prohibited from pitching in the postseason if the Phillies advance that far.

Prior to his suspension, Alvarado served as the Phillies’ top arm out of the bullpen, posting a 2.70 ERA in 20 appearances, with 25 strikeouts across 20 innings. Overall, Philadelphia’s relievers rank 23rd in baseball with a 4.57 ERA.

With a significant hole to fill, here are the Phillies’ top five options to target.

David Robertson

David Robertson remains a free agent despite an effective 2024 season with the Texas Rangers where he recorded a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances and struck out 99 across 72 innings. The Phillies reportedly reached out to Robertson prior to the Alvarado suspension, but nothing has materialized since then. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is familiar with the 40-year-old reliever, having traded for him from the Chicago Cubs in 2022. This would be the most cost-effective option for the Phillies, as they wouldn’t have to part with any valuable prospects. If Robertson returns, it would mark his third stint in Philadelphia.

Felix Bautista

The Baltimore Orioles are struggling and going nowhere this season as they sit in last place in the AL East and recently fired manager Brandon Hyde. Since the O’s will likely be sellers at the deadline, they have a valuable trade chip in one-time All-Star closer Felix Bautista, who has returned to action after missing all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He’s controllable through 2027 and as a former All-Star could command a premium from the Phillies. His fastball velocity sits at 97 mph and ranks in the 89th percentile, though he is allowing more walks this season. Through 14 games, he has posted a 3.95 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings, alongside nine free passes.

Pete Fairbanks

Though he doesn’t strike out batters at his previous rate, Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Pete Fairbanks still throws 97 mph and carries a 2.37 ERA through 20 appearances. He also has a $7 million club option that could appeal to the Phillies, providing an extra year of control, as they will likely decline Alvarado’s $9 million club option for 2026. Fairbanks is coming off consecutive 20-save seasons (25 in 2023 and 23 in 2024) and has recorded eight saves so far this year.

Kyle Finnegan

The lone bright spot in a dismal Washington Nationals bullpen is closer Kyle Finnegan. The 2024 All-Star is tied for the MLB lead in saves with 25. In 18 games, Finnegan has recorded a 2.55 ERA, with a 162 ERA+ and 2.35 FIP. He re-signed with the Nationals on a one-year, $6 million deal in the offseason and will become a free agent after the season.

David Bednar

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar endured a brutal start to the season, getting optioned to Triple-A three games in after posting a 27.00 ERA. Since returning to the mound on April 19, he has delivered 10 scoreless appearances in 14 outings, lowering his ERA to 5.02, while allowing just five earned runs during that stretch. The two-time All-Star has struck out 20 across 13 1/3 innings. Bednar is making $5.9 million this year and remains arbitration eligible for 2026.