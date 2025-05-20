Philadelphia Phillies reportedly contact former All-Star reliever prior to Jose Alvarado’s 80-game PED suspension

The Philadelphia Phillies reached out to a former All-Star reliever last week amid the team’s bullpen struggles, even before Jose Alvarado received his 80-game PED suspension.

According to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the Phillies made contact with 40-year-old David Robertson, a 2011 All-Star.

“No serious talks took place, the source said, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Phillies considered a reunion with the 40-year-old, who has had two previous stints in Philadelphia,” reports Feinsand.

The Phillies’ interest in bringing Robertson back for a third stint could intensify now that Alvarado won’t be eligible to return until late August. Alvarado is also prohibited from pitching in the postseason if the team advances. Currently, Phillies relievers hold a 4.48 ERA, ranking 21st in MLB and 10th in the National League.

Prior to the 2019 season, the Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year, $23 million contract, but his first tenure was cut short. He appeared in just seven games and pitched 6 2/3 innings with a 5.40 ERA before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He subsequently missed the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The Phillies reacquired Robertson at the 2022 trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs. During this second stint, he appeared in 22 games and posted a 2.70 ERA. However, Robertson missed the NLDS after straining his right calf while celebrating Bryce Harper’s home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. He did return for the NLCS and World Series.

Robertson, a 16-year veteran, performed well for the Texas Rangers last season. He appeared in 68 games and recorded a 3.00 ERA across 72 innings, with a 131 ERA+, 2.65 FIP, and 1.111 WHIP. His strikeout percentage of 33.3% ranked in the 96th percentile in MLB, though his 9.4% walk percentage ranked in just the 29th percentile. Robertson’s cutter averaged 93.3 mph while his sinker reached 94.7 mph.

Robertson surprisingly wasn’t signed during the offseason and remains a free agent.

Over his career, Robertson has compiled a 66-46 record with 177 saves, a 2.91 ERA, and 1,154 strikeouts across 876 2/3 innings.