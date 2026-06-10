It was supposed to be a quiet off-day for Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. Just another Monday night drive along Perry Highway in Wexford, Pennsylvania, with his next start against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers looming the following evening.

But around 7 p.m., something caught his eye: the bright lights of Vestal Field, home of the Ingomar Franklin Park Little League. They were still on.

Go Ad-Free

So the 24-year-old Cy Young winner did what a lot of us only think could happen in the movies — he pulled over and walked down to watch the kids practice.

What started as a casual look-in turned into something special. A few kids and parents spotted the 6-foot-6 pitcher sitting on a park bench, and within minutes, he was swarmed.

Go Ad-Free

How a Simple Drive-By Turned Into Magic

For the next two-plus hours, Skenes became part of the team. He signed autographs on gloves, jerseys, and whatever else the kids could find. He posed for endless photos. And most importantly, he played catch with as many young players as he could, sharing tips and chatting about baseball. As if it were the most natural thing in the world.

This is just … incredible.

Paul Skenes was driving by a Little League field and decided to stop by 🥹



He played catch and talked with the kids for over two hours the night before he pitches against the Dodgers at PNC Park 👏



via: @FSBigBob pic.twitter.com/XhgNWGNtvj — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

One kid told reporters he didn’t believe it was really Skenes at first — who would? Here’s a guy who once struck out the great Shohei Ohtani and has posted video-game numbers in his young career, hanging out in shorts and flip-flops like any local dad.

Another parent later described the scene as pure joy, with kids running around, smiling ear to ear. Skenes even turned down a beer from one of the adults so he could stay sharp for his start the next night.

Incidentally, he was pretty sharp. He posted his usual quality start against a potent lineup, going 6 innings and giving up just 2 earned runs, while striking out 7 batters. One of those batters was, yes, Ohtani.

This wasn’t some scheduled PR visit or a camera-ready charity event. No handlers, no social media team announcing it in advance. Just a superstar who saw kids playing the game he loves and decided to stick around.

Skenes has talked before about remembering his own Little League days and how much those early experiences affected him. On this night, he paid it forward in the best way possible.

“There’s a lot of things that make [baseball] a business and it’s work, it’s a job for us for sure, but on some days more than others, you got to remember you love the game and why you started playing it in the first place,” he said. “So, it was good for me to go and visit them.”

Good for him. A lifelong memory for those kids.

Well done, sir.

Why This Moment Matters in Today’s Game

At a time when athletes often feel distant and untouchable, moments like this cut through the noise. Skenes didn’t have to stop. He could’ve kept driving, gone home, and prepped for the Dodgers in peace.

Instead, he gave those kids a memory they’ll carry for the rest of their lives. A couple of hours that reminded everyone why we fell in love with baseball in the first place — not the multi-million-dollar contracts or highlight-reel moments, but the true love of the game.