With growing speculation about the New York Yankees possibly looking into a trade for New York Mets star Francisco Lindor, MLB insider Jon Heyman has offered a major update on the recent buzz.

The Yankees and Mets enter the second half of the 2026 MLB season in very different places. The team from the Bronx has one of the best records in the American League (54-42), and if they can get top star Aaron Judge back, they are a serious contender to reach the World Series. The club from Queens is in the opposite position, as they own the fourth-worst record (41-57) in MLB entering Friday.

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The Mets are obvious sellers before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and the Yankees seem like buyers. It is why they have been linked to each other in ongoing trade speculation. The Yanks badly need an upgrade at shortstop, while the Mets might consider trading Lindor since his relationship with Juan Soto has become a major problem in their locker room. Interestingly enough, Heyman gave an update on a potential trade on Friday.

“The Yankees are not prioritizing shortstop [before the trade deadline] so Francisco Lindor isn’t a fit for them.” – Jon Heyman

How realistic is a trade between the NY Yankees and NY Mets before the trade deadline?

The idea of a Yankees trade to land the talented shortstop makes sense. Former star prospect Anthony Volpe continues to show he won’t be a long-term answer at the position. And while utility man Jose Caballero has had a rock-solid season at SS, if the club wants to win a title in the Fall, they need an upgrade. Lindor has been one of the best players at the position for much of the last 10 years, and even after an injury-filled season in 2026, he would be the game-changer New York could use at that spot.

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However, the biggest detriment to a deal is the over $160 million Lindor is owed over the next five seasons. Ownership has made it clear the don’t want to add big contracts unless they are offloading some. Would the Mets take players like Giancarlo Stanton or Ryan McMahon back to offset costs? Very debatable.

The Mets could also pick up some of Lindor’s contract in a deal to get better prospects back. However, owner Steve Cohen is a fan of his shortstop and would probably prefer to just keep him rather than pay to move him. But the Mets and Yankees could still make a trade for different players soon, according to Heyman.

“If the NY teams are willing to deal, the Mets do have players who make sense, including Luis Torrens, Francisco Alvarez, Clay Holmes, and also Luke Weaver.” – Jon Heyman