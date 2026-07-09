A new trade rumor offers the New York Yankees the opportunity to upgrade shortstop in a major way with five-time All-Star Corey Seager.

Over the last month, the Yankees have fallen into a deep slump, spurred by a glut of injuries to key players. The most notable is reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge going down with a rib injury in early June. Yet, despite their recent struggles, which include losing 11 of their last 13, they still own a 50-42 record. Yet, they continue to slip further behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings.

Go Ad-Free

If they can weather the injury storm, they can still be a tough out in the playoffs because they have one of the better pitching staffs in MLB. However, offensively, they need help. Especially at shortstop, as it looks like former stud prospect Anthony Volpe will never evolve into the player the organization hoped for. Well, a potential option could soon be available, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon.

Should the NY Yankees pursue a trade for Corey Seager?

“The Rangers don’t want to part with Seager, mind you. They want to get him healthy and make a legitimate run at the postseason. But if they sputter over the next three-plus weeks, the idea of moving Corey Seager will at least warrant internal discussion.” – Ken Rosenthal & Will Sammon

The MLB insiders note that next season, Seager will have the right to veto any trade as a player with 10 or more years of MLB service and five straight with the same team. Furthermore, they claim “Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis — a member of the league’s labor policy committee — might be inclined to make additional cuts if the team falls out of contention,” after slashing $37 million off the payroll in the offseason.

Go Ad-Free

There are obvious risks in a trade for the Yankees. Seager has dealt with a lot of injury issues over the last two seasons, including two IL stints in 2026 due to lower back inflammation. Plus, he is still owed five years and $157.5 million after this season.

However, Rosenthal and Sammon note that if the Rangers are motivated to move his contract, they are likely to pay off a solid chunk of it in a trade. And while he has had injury woes the last two years, the two-time World Series champion is still an impact player when on the field. He had 20 homers, 51 RBIs, 61 runs, and posted a .271 average in 102 games last season.