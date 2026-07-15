A new report about the 2026 MLB Draft suggests the New York Yankees got fantastic value when they landed Hunter Dietz with their selection late in Round 1.

Since the days when George Steinbrenner was running the club, the Yankees have established a reputation as an organization that will go out and bring in elite talent from rival teams. Their big spending is why they were once nicknamed “The Evil Empire.” However, that overlooks the many New York legends that were developed in-house.

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Joe Dimaggio, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and now Aaron Judge are just a few of the all-time greats who were produced inside the organization. While the team is always open to trading prospects to acquire stars, just like any other club, the Yankees always need to identify and develop new talent via the MLB Draft.

Well, according to The Athletic’s Keith Law, the Yankees got lucky and landed a steal in this month’s event.

“The Yankees scored one of my favorite picks from Day 1 with Arkansas left-hander Hunter Dietz (1), landing my No. 12 prospect at pick 35… He’s up to 98 and sits 94-96 with three breaking pitches in his arsenal, and he goes right after hitters with power to everything, although he put away the curveball in his last outing of the season in the NCAA Regionals. I think he’s an above-average starter if he can handle the workload.” – Keith Law

The prospect expert notes that the pitcher fell in the draft because he missed nearly all of the last two seasons while recovering from a stress fracture in his elbow. The injury is certainly a reason for concern. However, his potential is very high if he can fully recover and get further development from New York’s minor league coaches and instructors.