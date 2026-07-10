A new rumor offers the New York Mets the chance to move valuable trade chips before the MLB trade deadline to bolster their minor league with stud prospects from a division rival.

This has been a season to forget for the Mets and their fans. Despite high hopes after a notable roster overhaul in the offseason, New York heads into their game on Friday against the Boston Red Sox with the fifth-worst record in MLB at 40-54. It is why they are viewed as the most obvious seller before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

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Moving the few players that have worthwhile value is a smart business decision, and they have several in their pitching staff. Interestingly enough, one of their division rivals needs a starter and relievers, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

During a Friday conversation with the Foul Territory podcast, the MLB insider noted how the Marlins have been one of MLB’s hottest teams over the last month and have the pieces to be a legitimate playoff contender in the second half. A playoff contender that will look to make moves to bolster the roster.

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“They’re not going to go crazy, and their system is not necessarily where they would want it to be in terms of trying to trade prospects. But they can also trade off their major league club… They could use another starter. They could use bullpen help. I don’t know how extensive their buying would be, but they are in a position now where they can entertain the idea.” – Ken Rosenthal

NY Mets could be a perfect trade partner for Miami Marlins

The Mets and Marlins have made trades in the past. This year, they are set up to do it again because New York has a bunch of arms that will appeal to their division rival. Freddy Peralta, Brooks Raley, and AJ Minter are all impact arms in the final year of their contracts. Plus, Luke Weaver — who may be the best of the bunch — only has one more season left on his contract.

The Marlins have five players in MLB.com’s ranking of the top 100 prospects in baseball. If the Mets could pull off a blockbuster deal where they land two of those players and send out expiring contracts, that would be a win for the organization and a system that has been diminished by recent trades.