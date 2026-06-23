Buster Olney has an intriguing trade idea for the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants to trade one problem contract for another.
The Mets overhauled their roster in a major way this offseason after a disastrous finish to the 2025 season. While they looked to address certain spots on the roster, it seemed like improving their locker room culture was a top priority. It was reportedly a major factor in trading for Marcus Semien and the $72 million left on his contract.
However, over the first few months of his Mets career, he has been a big disappointment. The three-time All-Star has a slash line of .219/.275/.351/.627 with just nine homers and 29 runs batted in after 77 games. The worst fears have been realized, and they are stuck with a fast-aging 35-year-old with a lot of money left on his deal.
When the Giants gave former Milwaukee Bucks star Willy Adames a huge seven-year, $182 million deal last offseason, they had high hopes for the 30-year-old. Unfortunately, while he slugged 30 homers and 87 RBIs last season, he posted underwhelming numbers and has continued that play in 2026. Both the Mets and Giants have a problem, and ESPN’s Buster Olney believes they should talk to each other about solving them.
Semien is a San Francisco native. If there was anything that could get him going and squeeze some more impact play out of him, it could be a return to his hometown.
Adames has five years and $155 million left on his contract. That is a ton of money for a player who seems to be regressing in ways. However, he does offer far more power upside than Semien, would push Bichette to a more favorable position, and is still young enough to return to his All-Star-level play of 2024. But as Olney noted, San Francisco must pick up at least half of the deal to make it worth it for the Mets.