Buster Olney has an intriguing trade idea for the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants to trade one problem contract for another.

The Mets overhauled their roster in a major way this offseason after a disastrous finish to the 2025 season. While they looked to address certain spots on the roster, it seemed like improving their locker room culture was a top priority. It was reportedly a major factor in trading for Marcus Semien and the $72 million left on his contract.

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However, over the first few months of his Mets career, he has been a big disappointment. The three-time All-Star has a slash line of .219/.275/.351/.627 with just nine homers and 29 runs batted in after 77 games. The worst fears have been realized, and they are stuck with a fast-aging 35-year-old with a lot of money left on his deal.

When the Giants gave former Milwaukee Bucks star Willy Adames a huge seven-year, $182 million deal last offseason, they had high hopes for the 30-year-old. Unfortunately, while he slugged 30 homers and 87 RBIs last season, he posted underwhelming numbers and has continued that play in 2026. Both the Mets and Giants have a problem, and ESPN’s Buster Olney believes they should talk to each other about solving them.

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“Pure speculation, but worth exploring for the Mets and Giants: A deal involving Willy Adames and Marcus Semien. The Giants would have to eat a good chunk of money in Adames’s deal to make it happen, but Adames could play third, Bo Bichette could move to second, and Semien would return to the Bay Area. SF has signaled a willingness to listen to offers for Adames, Chapman, and Devers.” – Buster Olney (X)

Semien is a San Francisco native. If there was anything that could get him going and squeeze some more impact play out of him, it could be a return to his hometown.

Adames has five years and $155 million left on his contract. That is a ton of money for a player who seems to be regressing in ways. However, he does offer far more power upside than Semien, would push Bichette to a more favorable position, and is still young enough to return to his All-Star-level play of 2024. But as Olney noted, San Francisco must pick up at least half of the deal to make it worth it for the Mets.