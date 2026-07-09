Despite struggling in Triple-A and during limited appearances in the big leagues, a new report claims the New York Mets are still unwilling to trade stud prospect Jonah Tong.

Last year, Tong took a big leap forward in his development. The seventh-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft began the year in Double-A and dominated. Posting an 8-5 record, 1.59 ERA, and striking out 162 batters in 102.0 innings.

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Tong quickly rose up prospect rankings around MLB and earned a promotion to Triple-A in the second half. He again dominated in his two starts. Giving up no runs, winning both games, and striking out 17 in 11.2 innings. When the Mets were desperate for starting pitching late in the season, they brought the stud prospect up, and he delivered mostly negative results. In five starts, the pitcher went 2-3 with a 7.71 ERA.

Unfortunately, since that promotion to the majors, the star prospect has not been the same player. He again got an opportunity at the MLB level earlier this season due to injuries and had mixed results. Going 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and striking out seven in 10 innings. However, back in Triple-A, he has been a disaster.

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In 14 appearances this season, he owns a 1-5 record with a 5.90 ERA and has 36 walks in 61.0 innings at Syracuse. It seems like the pitcher may be broken, and the Mets are unsure about how to fix him. Yet, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, Tong still has value around the league. But the Mets have no interest in making him available.

“While executives from different teams suggested the Mets would attract suitors if they put Tong on the market, New York likes him too much to do so, which makes any trade seemingly unlikely.” – Ken Rosenthal & Will Sammon

With moves for veteran pitchers not working out in recent seasons, it is understandable that the Mets don’t want to give up on talented young arms. But the 23-year-old has been rough for close to a year now. One has to start wondering if 2025’s dominance was an outlier and not what he can truly be in the majors. So it is surprising New York won’t even listen to offers.

Yet, chances are, interested teams are not going to make the Mets the type of offers they are looking for. “Another team would have to value Tong as a top-50 prospect and offer players New York loves,” Rosenthal and Sammon report.