The New York Yankees will be buyers at the MLB trade deadline this summer, with Brian Cashman keeping a close eye on pitching and catcher. While there are plenty of MLB trade candidates available, it appears one of New York’s top targets is well-known.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported this weekend that the Yankees “are making it no secret” that they want to swing a deal with the Minnesota Twins this summer to acquire catcher Ryan Jeffers.

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Related: MLB Power Rankings Week 12

Ryan Jeffers stats (ESPN): .295/.408/.541, .949 OPS, 7 home runs, 26 RBI, 7 doubles, 26 runs scored in 122 at-bats

Jeffers, age 29, hasn’t played since May 18. The veteran backstop suffered a fractured hamate bone and underwent surgery on May 20. He had his cast removed in the first week of June, beginning a throwing program with a timeline to return toward the end of the month. Prior to the injury, he was putting up All-Star-caliber production for the Twins.

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While Austin Wells rejoined the Yankees this weekend, catcher has been one of the club’s biggest weaknesses this season. Entering MLB games today, Yankees catchers ranked 24th in FanGraphs‘ Wins Above Replacement (0.3). While Wells has been excellent at pitch-framing, his woes at the plate have resulted in the team receiving the third-lowest OPS (.532) among catchers this season.

Ryan Jeffers contract (Spotrac): $6.7 million salary in 2026, MLB free agent in 2027

For a more direct comparison between the two catchers, per Baseball Savant, Wells ranks in the 5th percentile for Batting Run Value and in the 72nd percentile for Fielding Run Value, with his pitch framing (91st percentile) largely responsible for his high defensive grade. While Jeffers’ injuries prevent him from qualifying for Batting Run Value percentiles, his Batting Run Value (+12) was far higher than Wells’ when both were healthy, and he’s still in the 70th percentile for Pitch Framing.

Given that Jeffers is on an expiring contract, he would also be far cheaper to acquire than someone like Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Furthermore, because many teams are hesitant to acquire a catcher midseason, the Yankees could be particularly well-positioned to land Jeffers this summer at a bargain price given the caliber of upgrade he would provide over Wells.