Team insider: Aaron Judge knows postseason failures block path to Yankees greatness

Is Aaron Judge an all-time New York Yankees great? Despite winning two American League MVPs, earning six All-Star selections, and setting the AL’s all-time home run record with 62 in 2022, Judge doesn’t believe he belongs in that pantheon — and it’s because of his lack of postseason success.

While Judge plays like Superman during the regular season, it’s a completely different story in October. In 58 postseason games, he’s slashing just .205/.318/.415, with 86 strikeouts to 16 home runs.

During New York’s run to the World Series last year, he hit .154 in the ALDS, .167 in the ALCS and .222 in the World Series, with 21 total strikeouts in 14 games.

It’s a far cry from what legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson and Derek Jeter accomplished in bringing 27 championships to the franchise.

Because of his lackluster postseason numbers, Judge doesn’t believe he belongs on Yankees Mount Rushmore, according to NJ Advanced Media Yankees insider Randy Miller.

“He knows the great Yankees all won World Series,” notes Miller. “He doesn’t think he belongs in that status yet.”

Miller states that Judge uses his October failures as motivation to prove doubters wrong.

“The criticism of his postseason numbers eats at him. That’s his extra motivation,” says Miller.

Miller adds that Judge will eventually have his October moment.

“I just can’t imagine Judge not having a postseason one day where he just goes off.”

With Judge’s spectacular start to the season, he’s on track to capture his third MVP award. But it won’t mean as much as holding that World Series trophy high above his head in October.