New York Yankees insider: Juan Soto ‘glum’ in Queens after family forced him to sign with Mets

A New York Yankees insider claims Juan Soto is “very glum around the clubhouse” in Queens, suggesting his family forced him to sign with the New York Mets despite his preference to stay in the Bronx.

Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay revealed on “The Michael Kay Show” that Soto “doesn’t have any joy at all” playing baseball right now.

“He wanted to return to the Yankees. That was his preference,” Kay noted. “His family said, ‘You’re going to the Mets.’ His family felt very comfortable around Alex and Steve Cohen. And they said, ‘You’re going to the Mets.’ And he is a guy that listens to his family.”

Soto returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time this past weekend during the Subway Series, going 1-for-10 with three strikeouts, four walks, and two runs scored. Yankees fans booed him throughout the series and even turned their backs when he took his position in right field.

This reception marked a complete reversal from last year when Yankees fans celebrated him throughout 2024. Soto finished third in AL MVP voting after hitting 41 home runs with a .989 OPS, 179 OPS+, 7.1 bWAR, 129 RBI and a league-leading 128 runs scored. Soto also helped lead the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009.

After just one season with the Yankees, Soto signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. According to Kay, it was his family who pushed for the move.

“So I think, at this point, he is probably a little bit down, pouting a little bit,” Kay stated. “And then to come into Yankee Stadium with three straight sellout crowds, at a place that was his Field of Dreams where he was showered with love every single game he played in the Bronx, it became his Field of Nightmares over the weekend.”

Kay added that Soto’s demeanor is beginning to affect team dynamics.

“People that I know on the Mets side, and they can deny it publicly, which of course they have to do, he is very, very glum around the clubhouse. He does not have a hop in his step. He does not smile much,” said Kay. “I’m not going to say he is unhappy, because how can you be unhappy when you have a $765 million contract? But it’s funny, money is not a guarantee that you are going to be comfortable somewhere.”

Despite his reported discontent, Soto’s performance has improved recently. He’s slashing .246/.376/.439 overall, but has shown better production in May, hitting five of his eight home runs and posting a .934 OPS during the month.