Cody Bellinger has been everything the New York Yankees were hoping for this season. However, it is now looks like there is no guarantee he’s still playing in the Bronx next year.

A couple of months ago, when the idea of Bellinger not opting into the final year of his contract was broached, most experts around the game assumed that was unlikely. Since he was set to make $25 million and was coming off a down year in 2024.

However, the versatile veteran has been a major impact player for the Bronx Bombers in 2025, and it’s why ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan now expects Bellinger to opt out and test his value in free agency this winter.

“At 30, Bellinger will be one of the best bats on the market when he turns down his $25 million player option (which includes a $5 million buyout). He’s on pace to put up his most home runs and RBIs since his 2019 NL MVP campaign and will seek nine figures this winter.” Jeff Passan

Heading into the weekend, the outfielder/first baseman is hitting .278 with a .837 OPS. He is on pace to hit the second most homers of his nine-year career (27 currently), as well as tallying his second most RBIs in the league (he has 86 RBIs at the moment).

While he hasn’t completely filled the void left by Juan Soto’s departure in free agency, Bellinger has been a big addition to the lineup, but he has also greatly improved their outfield defense. He will certainly have quite a few suitors in free agency, and there have already been early rumblings that cross-town rivals the New York Mets will be one of those clubs.