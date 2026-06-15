The New York Mets wasted no time this offseason after losing out on Kyle Tucker, quickly pivoting to sign All-Star infielder Bo Bichette. However, with the club struggling in 2026, it seems Bichette might not be long for New York.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that teams around Major League Baseball “expect” Bichette to use the opt-out clause for the final two years of his contract with the Mets.

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Bo Bichette stats (ESPN): .239/.285/.31, .646 OPS, 8 home runs, 40 RBI, 3 runs scored, 9 doubles in 285 at-bats

It has not exactly been a banner year for the 28-year-old infielder. Originally signed to play third base for the first time in his major-league career, Bichette now has more starts at shortstop than at the hot corner this season because of the injury to Francisco Lindor.

New York has not benefited defensively at shortstop from the forced move. Entering MLB games today, Bichette has -3 Defensive Runs Saved at shortstop, and he ranks in the 42nd percentile for Fielding Run Value. While issues defensively were expected, the Mets lineup has also been severely impacted by Bichette posting a sub-.300 OBP for the second time in his career, with an OPS that sits below .650.

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Given his struggles at the plate, in what is shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in his career, testing MLB free agency again seems like a gamble. Bichette would be owed $42 million next season and there is an additional $42 million player option for 2028.

It seems highly unlikely that Bichette could land a $40-plus million AAV salary on the open market this winter given his performance thus far in 2026. He might also be challenged to recoup the $84 million total he would be walking away from. However, if he simply is not happy in New York, then a separation could work out for both sides.