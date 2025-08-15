A surprising new report suggests that if Cody Bellinger were to opt out of his New York Yankees contract for next season, in-city rivals the New York Mets would be very interested.

When Bellinger signed a three-year, $80 million extension with the Cubs before the 2024 season, he set up player options for the following two seasons. This week, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman claimed that he expects the one-time NL MVP to opt in and stick with the Yanks in 2026. However, if he did decide to test free agency following a strong season in the Bronx, he would have a suitor from inside the city.

Cody Bellinger stats: 270 AVG, .325 OBP, .491 SLG, .816 OPS, 22 HR, 69 RBI, 66 R, 10 SB

“The Yankees want to keep Cody Bellinger, who’ll surely opt out with $25M to go for 2026. And he’s said to love it in pinstripes. But word is, the Mets also like Bellinger,” Heyman wrote. “Mets execs prioritize defense and versatility, and Bellinger is above average at four positions.”

The Mets were linked to Bellinger in trade rumors the last couple of years. So it is no surprise that their interest in the two-time All-Star remains. However, the idea of the team from Queens luring away another major free agent from across town is a touchy subject.

New York Yankees don’t want Juan Soto back, even if it were an option

Former Yankees star Juan Soto was the biggest name available in free agency this past offseason. For weeks, the assumption was that he would return to the team after they reached the World Series. However, instead, the outfielder took a record-shattering $765 million from the Mets.

Oddly enough, Heyman spoke with some people inside the Yankees organization and inquired if they would want Soto back if the opportunity arose. However, he suggested there are still hurt feelings in the Bronx after his surprise decision in free agency.

“The Yankees may not be entirely over the rejection. But the answer I got was: Nobody is taking that contract,” Heyman wrote. “When I pointed out the Yankees offered only $5 million less — $760M to $765M — and the Mets already paid $126M of it, including the $75M signing bonus, the answer was still no.”