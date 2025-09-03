Is New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto worth $61.8 million in 2025? No, but it doesn’t deny the fact that he is the best offensive baseball player on the planet right now.

If you haven’t been paying attention to Mets baseball over the last month, Juan Soto has been an offensive monster. In his last 25 games, the outfielder has a .303 batting average, a .466 on-base percentage, and an OPS of 1.196. He has slugged 12 home runs. Knocked in 28 of his teammates. And has stolen 10 bases (via SNY).

Suffice it to say, Soto has been filthy and is looking like the MVP candidate he was across town with the New York Yankees in 2024. However, playing like fans knew he could wasn’t automatic. And the 26-year-old didn’t even make the All-Star team this summer. Giving Mets fans concerns that their $765 million man might turn into the franchise’s latest big free agent bust.

Carlos Beltran 2.0?

Juan Soto clubs his 5th home run in his last 5 games! pic.twitter.com/EWnrjjRRue — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2025

While Soto is on an absolute tear right now and is throwing up “You Can’t See Me’s” like WWE legend John Cena, he struggled mightily early in the season. Over March and April, he posted a .225 batting average with 40 strikeouts and 25 RBIs. It was a stark contrast to the .293 AVG and 45 RBIs he had at the same time last year in the Bronx.

It made many Mets fans wonder if he was going to have a disastrous debut season just like another generational talent they signed 20 years ago: Carlos Beltran.

Juan Soto contract: 15 years, $765 million

In his first season in Queens, the highly-touted All-Star had a slashline of .266/.330/.414/.744, which was well below his slugging norms before and after. And he only managed to hit 16 homers and 78 RBIs in 151 games. It took all the way until the next season for Beltran to show the superstar talent he could be in New York. However, Soto only needed to get to June.

Comparing Juan Soto to the best players in MLB

The best offensive player in the national league. pic.twitter.com/LkgQndnakz — Mike (@mike5_5_5) September 2, 2025

After his rough start to the year and a Subway Series in the Bronx that made many question if he even wanted to be a Met, Juan Soto came to life in June. Posting a season high .322 average with 11 homers and 20 RBIs. While he slumped again in July, he returned to being a monster in August. And that has continued into September.

Despite a very slow start, SNY Mets on-field reporter Steve Gelbs noted this week that “Juan Soto’s ‘down season’ is likely to result in 40+ HR, 30+ SB, 100+ RBI, leading the league in walks and a .900+ OPS.” He also proclaimed, “This is what generational talent looks like.” And he is right.

Don’t believe it? Well, let’s compare him to other top players in the league right now. When it comes to offensive WAR, a stat fans and experts love to look at, he is No. 1 in the league. Above MVP candidates Shohei Ohtani (5.5), Kyle Schwarber (4.6), and Pete Crow-Armstrong (4.3).

Juan Soto stats: .259 AVG, .399 OBP, .524 SLG, .923 OPS, 37 HR, 91 RBI, 106 R, 27 SB

Soto has more walks, RBIs, and a higher OBP than Ohtani. As well as more walks, far fewer strikeouts, and a better average than Schwarber. Yes, players like Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh — the league’s scariest hitters in 2025– do beat Soto in certain areas like HRs and AVG.

However, the New York Mets outfielder has way more walks, far fewer strikeouts, and double or more stolen bases. Showing why he is a more complete offensive player. Which will matter in the playoffs. Yankees fans saw the evidence of that last October.

That is why, while Juan Soto is not worth nearly $62 million this year, he is still the best offensive MLB player on the planet right now.