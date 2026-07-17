While the Los Angeles Dodgers don’t need to make a Tarik Skubal trade, a pair of new reports explain why the defending champions should be seen as serious contenders for the reigning American League Cy Young.

To the surprise of no one, the Dodgers begin the second half of the 2026 season with the best record in MLB (61-36). Barring a stunning collapse, they already have the National League West locked up in July. However, they only have a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in the NL. That is more than enough motivation for LA’s always aggressive front office to improve the roster before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

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While they have suggested they want to make smaller moves to round out the roster, they can never be ruled out for the top players on the trade market, and that includes the Detroit Tigers ace. The idea of adding the 29-year-old superstar seems ridiculous, especially since he will likely be a rental before he gets a historic deal in free agency. Yet, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, although they don’t need him, they would be a favorite to land him, so why not to pursue a third straight championship?

Jeff Passan & Ken Rosenthal not ruling out LA Dodgers pursuit of Tarik Skubal trade

“The Dodgers don’t need Skubal. They don’t need anything, frankly, to be the favorite to win a third consecutive World Series. And yet with arguably the best farm system in baseball and an endless wellspring of cash, the impediments in place for others simply don’t exist for Los Angeles.” – Jeff Passan

What’s so scary about the Dodgers is that they are this good and haven’t even been at full strength for much of the season. Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell has only made one start. Closer Edwin Diaz has missed much of the year. Will Smith has a notable neck injury, and Tyler Glasnow has dealt with back spasms. LA is set to get some major returns soon, especially to the pitching staff. More reason not to trade valuable prospects for Skubal.

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But similar to Passan, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal feels LA could take a why not approach since they will be one of the clubs most affected by spending changes in the next collective bargaining agreement.

“Well, if ever there was a team to play on Skubal, it’s the back-to-back World Series champions, attempting a three-peat. The Dodgers are teeming with prospects. The next labor agreement is almost certain to include greater payroll restrictions. Why not go for one last splurge?” – Ken Rosenthal

What would a Tarik Skubal trade cost the LA Dodgers?

With the Tigers playing much better of late, the Skubal trade speculation could all be moot. However, with the chances of re-signing him in the offseason highly unlikely, Detroit needs to consider a move even if they are in playoff contention.

So what could a trade cost the Dodgers? If they had made a deal for Skubal in the offseason, the price would have been higher because they would have at least gotten him for a full season. However, while the price has certainly dropped, that doesn’t mean it won’t be high.

Getting the two-time All-Star makes LA the overwhelming favorite to do something that has only been done five times in MLB history — winning three or more straight championships. To chase history, the Dodgers would probably need to send Detroit prospects like Zyhir Hope and Mike Sirota. Two players ranked among the top 20 in all of baseball. However, LA still has three others in MLB.com’s top 50 rankings.

Two more worthwhile prospects and maybe a veteran like Teoscar Hernandez might be enough to get a deal done.