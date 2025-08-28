Should the San Francisco Giants be worried that Rafael Devers was forever changed as a person once he became wealthy? Boston Red Sox fan favorite Kevin Millar offered up a warning to Giants fans this week.

When the Red Sox traded top star Rafael Devers in June, it was the result of months of issues between him and the organization. What seemed like a great relationship surprisingly soured only two years after they agreed to a 10-year marriage worth $313 million. However, Red Sox veteran Kevin Millar believes it was that massive contract that specifically set up Devers’ downfall in Boston.

Rafael Devers contract: 10 years, $313 million

“So, that day you sign your [first major] contract, it’s the happiest day of your life,” Millar said on the “Foul Territory” show. “That sets you up for generations… You’re a ball player, bro. I need you to play third for us right now. Tristan Casas went down. I need you to play first for us right now. I’m not asking you to be a gold glover. Frank Thomas played first. Jason Giambi played first. I played first. It’s okay. That’s where I have a problem.

“I didn’t care who we get [back in a trade]. And you know what we got, $260 million back. To extend [Alex] Bregman, who’s a ball player. I love Raffy, he’s a nice kid. But something happened. He wasn’t like that before he signed that deal,” he added. “So, I always say, money and fame change dudes. But what changes? Why can’t you be the same guy? Be a good dude and a good teammate, and the game will take care of you.”

Rafael Devers stats: .258 AVG, .377 OBP, .479 SLG, .856 OPS, 27 HR, 89 RBI, 76 R

In the offseason, the club wanted Devers to let new acquisition — and better fielder — Bregman play third and move to the designated hitter spot. He refused for weeks before eventually relenting. Then, in early in the season, after Casas went down with a season-ending injury, he again refused a change in position, this time to first base. The issues would set up his trade to San Francisco in June.

Oddly enough, the assumption was that the Red Sox would go into a deep decline and the Giants would be strong the rest of the season. It has been exactly the opposite for both teams. It is more evidence that San Francisco should be very concerned about making a major investment in a player whose mind has been permanently warped by wealth, and he will never be the team player they need in the years ahead.