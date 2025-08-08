San Diego Padres president of baseball operations is widely recognized as one of the most aggressive executives in baseball when it comes to making trades. Coming off a busy 2025 MLB trade deadline, it seems Preller lived up to the reputation held among his peers once again.

An American League executive told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that Preller “drives everyone nuts” around the league, and he once again earned the sentiment many front offices have about him for his handling of the Leo De Vries trade with the Athletics.

“Preller drives everyone nuts! He basically kept multiple teams on the hook as he shopped De Vries. He was a buyer, but kind of operated like a seller in terms of auctioning off De Vries to the highest bidder.” Anonymous MLB executive on San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller

De Vries, rated by MLB.com as the third-best prospect in baseball, was the centerpiece dealt back to the Athletics in exchange for All-Star closer Mason Miller and starting pitcher JP Sears. Many in baseball were shocked about De Vries being traded, especially since he was moved for a reliever and a back-end starter.

The Athletics received universal praise for the deal. ESPN‘s Jeff Passan called them the winners of the MLB trade deadline, with one executive sharing how “pissed” he was that he didn’t get De Vries and another questioning why San Diego gave him up for a pitcher who only throws “one inning at a time.”

However, the Athletics weren’t the only team to be offered De Vries. Passan reported that the Padres were willing to trade him to the Cleveland Guardians in a deal for All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan. When Cleveland wouldn’t pull the trigger on a trade, San Diego made the deal for Miller and Sears.

Preller has proven himself to be one of the best talent evaluators in baseball, routinely finding gems in the MLB Draft and international free agency, with the Padres’ farm system developing them into top prospects. He then flips them, sacrificing the future for immediate help to win the World Series.

It’s an unconventional approach at a time when the majority of MLB front offices try to prioritize competing now and building for the future at the same time. While it hasn’t led to San Diego winning the World Series, Preller does have three playoff appearances to show for it since 2020.