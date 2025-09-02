Pete Alonso entered free agency last offseason hoping to become one of the highest-paid MLB players, eyeing a $200-plus million contract. When a deal didn’t materialize, he signed a short-term deal to return to the New York Mets. He’s now poised to be one of the top MLB free agents this winter, with a lot more suitors.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that when Alonso hits MLB free agency, the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers are all expected to be among the suitors interested in the All-Star slugger this winter.

Pete Alonso stats (ESPN): .267/.346/.510, .856 OPS, 31 home runs, 110 RBI, 133-55 K-BB

A majority of those clubs don’t have any reliable options at first base in 2026. Seattle acquired Josh Naylor at the MLB trade deadline, but, like Eugenio Suarez, both players are on expiring contracts and will be highly sought after in MLB free agency this winter.

As for New York, it has received solid production (.748 OPS) from 37-year-old first baseman Paul Goldchmdit this season. However, he’ll be turning 38 in September and has a .221/.266/.350 triple-slash line with a .615 OPS since June 1.

Pete Alonso contract (Spotrac): $30 million salary in 2025, $24 million player option for 2026

The Red Sox have been seeking a reliable first baseman for months after Rafael Devers refused to play the position. Alonso will be the best option in MLB free agency, but All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman could exercise his opt-out clause and re-signing him would become Boston’s top priority.

Houston is the more surprising one. The Astros signed Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract this past winter. He got off to a slow start at the plate, posting a .213/.278/.357 slash line with a .635 OPS in his first 305 at-bats. However, since July 1, Houston’s first baseman has a .822 OPS with a .269/.335/.487 slash line, hitting 11 home runs with 37 RBI in 193 at-bats.

As for Alonso, it’s worth noting that his production has dipped a bit after a hot start to the year. He posted a .291/.380/.541 slash line with a .921 OPS, hitting 18 home runs with 65 RBI and 24 doubles in 320 at-bats. Since then, Alonso has a .756 OPS with 13 home runs, 10 doubles and a .230/.292/.464 line in 209 at-bats.