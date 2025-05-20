MLB rumors: Insider links Boston Red Sox to NL slugger as likely answer for hole at first base

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Could veteran slugger Rhys Hoskins fix the Boston Red Sox’s issues at first base? One major MLB insider believes he is a player for fans to keep an eye on.

“If the Boston Red Sox are still looking for a first baseman at the trade deadline, Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers could be the perfect fit,” USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale wrote this week. “Hoskins, a free agent after the season, will be available if the Brewers aren’t in the playoff hunt.”

Following seven straight winning seasons (not including the pandemic year), the Brewers have struggled in 2025. And are under .500 heading into the week. The main reason is that top stars Jackson Churio and Christian Yelich are off to awful starts. However, both could certainly rebound and get Milwaukee back in the Wild Card chase as the summer plays out.

Rhys Hoskins stats (2025): .291 AVG, .400 OBP, .454 SLG, .854 OPS, 5 HR, 25 RBI, 14 R

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Red Sox have a big hole at first after Tristan Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee last month. Ending his 2025 season. The team has yet to fill his void with an impact player on the right side. They asked top star Rafael Devers to move from DH to first in April. But the three-time All-Star has refused, after moving from third to DH in the spring.

Boston could wait until closer to the trade deadline to make a move. However, if other players can’t pick up the hitting load in the next couple of months, rivals the New York Yankees will further add to their growing lead in the American League East.

Chances are the Red Sox make a meaningful short-term addition — Anthony Rizzo, perhaps — before they make a larger one in late June or July.

