The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the worst teams in the American League this season, entering the end of June with a 39-46 record after dropping their second consecutive series. With a roster boasting several coveted MLB trade candidates, it seems Baltimore will take an unexpected approach to the market this summer.

Over the weekend, per MLB.com, Orioles’ president of baseball operations Mike Elias said that the club will be buyers this summer with everyone on board with “going for it” at the MLB trade deadline.

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“We’re going for it. I’ll let you know if that changes.” Baltimore Orioles PBO Mike Elias on the team’s approach to the MLB trade deadline

Entering play on Monday, the Orioles ranked ninth in the American League in run differential (-26), and they had a 4-6 record in the last 10 games. It couldn’t even really be argued that the club is playing better baseball this summer, given Baltimore is 11-14 in June.

Rival executives also have seemed to be eyeing the Orioles’ roster in the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline. Outfielder Taylor Ward was viewed as a likely trade candidate, there’s been speculation regarding Adley Rutschman‘s future in Baltimore, and starting pitchers Chris Bassitt and Trevor Rogers were potential targets for opposing clubs.

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Instead, Elias will task himself with trying to upgrade a lineup that ranks 21st in batting average and 15th in OPS (.718) this season. The Orioles may also want to pursue ways to address a rotation that ranks 15th in quality starts (28), all while this team is weighed down by a bullpen that ranks 19th in ERA (4.35).

Elias evidently feels the mounting pressure to turn things around for a team that is on pace to miss the postseason for the second consecutive season and hasn’t won a game in the American League Division Series since 2014. Given the number of buyers this summer and the number of competitive teams outperforming Baltimore this season, it seems unlikely that any additions Elias makes will deliver a turnaround good enough to earn a spot in the postseason.