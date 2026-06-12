Who is the best team in the MLB right now? We’re more than 40 percent of the way through the 2026 Major League Baseball season and many of the best MLB teams have reached 40-plus wins. Even amid injuries, we’re getting a clear picture of the contenders, struggling clubs and the cellar-dwellars as the summer arrives.

Let’s dive into our latest MLB power rankings. Of note, all MLB stars shared are for entering play on Friday, June 12.

Go Ad-Free

1. Atlanta Braves (Previously: 1)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back on he injured list (hamstring) and the Atlanta Braves are still the best team in baseball. After sweeping the Pirates last weekend, Atlanta experienced a bit of a setback to begin the week with a series defeat to the White Sox. It’s only the second time that the Braves have lost a series since the first week of May. Even without Acuña, the Braves should keep rolling against the Mets and Giants.

Go Ad-Free

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (2)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally appeared to have some injury fortune on their side, with Justin Wrobleski (hamstring) and Shohei Ohtani (knee) both avoiding the injured list. Losing either would’ve been a blow to the Dodgers rotation that the team simply can’t afford. With everything checking out, baseball fans can be genuinely excited about these next two series against the White Sox and Rays, two of the best MLB teams right now.

3. Milwaukee Brewers (3)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A trip to Las Vegas’ minor-league ballpark went very poorly for the Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff, which allowed 24 earned runs in the three-game series after allowing just 65 (lowest in MLB) in all of May. However, even with the club experiencing some ups-and-downs, we’re not dropping them in our MLB power rankings because of how good this team has been as a whole this season. Besides, Brandon Woodruff is nearing a return and Jackson Chourio is heating up.

4. Philadelphia Phillies (4)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Philadelphia Phillies team started the season 9-19, putting themselves in a deep hole that raised significant concerns about the club’s contention hopes. Since April 28, the Phillies have the best record in baseball (28-12) thanks to outstanding pitching (3.23 ERA) and a lineup that’s at least posting moderate production (.711 OPS, 16th in MLB). If the front office can find a few quality right-handed bats, even more wins will come and the national buzz should start picking up again.

5. New York Yankees (7)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees needed that three-game sweep over the Guardians. There have been some bumps in the road for the Yankees pitching staff, but the biggest culprit is the fielding. To put how bad things are into perspective, New York entered MLB games today ranked 19th in Defensive Runs Saved (six) and it would be so much worse if not for Cody Bellinger. If the Yankees want to remain a World Series contender, Brian Cashman must go out and invest in the defense and bullpen. Otherwise, an excellent rotation will be wasted.

6. Chicago White Sox (11)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young Chicago White Sox just keep on winning. Munetaka Murakami hits the injured list and just over a week later, Braden Montgomery gets called up and hits a walk-off home run in his MLB debut. From Miguel Vargas (.863 OPS) to Chase Meidroth (.343 OBP) and Colson Montgomery (.479 SLG), it’s the youngsters carrying the White Sox lineup to success and we don’t see that slowing down this summer. On the verge of reaching 40 wins in June, a marker this team didn’t hit until July 30 last season, it’s legitimately time to view the White Sox as a conservative buyer at the trade deadline.

7. Tampa Bay Rays (6)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe sweeping the Boston Red Sox and then facing the lowly Angels will spark something for the Tampa Bay Rays. This was one of the best MLB teams until late May, when a slump dropped Tampa Bay from 34-15 to 37-25. The Rays have certainly exceeded the expectations we had for them coming into the season, but barring a significant addition, we think there will be a fall-off in the summer that forces Tampa Bay to scrap its way to a Wild Card spot.

8. Cleveland Guardians (5)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a rough start of June for the Cleveland Guardians, dropping them a few spots in our latest MLB power rankings. This month, the Guardians lineup has produced the fourth-lowest OPS (.653) in baseball and the pitching staff (4.33 ERA in 79 innings) hasn’t been able to overcome it. Coming off a stretch with a 1-6 record, the Guardians now have to deal with the Brewers (June 16-18) and soon after the White Sox and Mariners. All three series will be a real litmus test for just where Cleveland stacks up among top teams.

9. Seattle Mariners (8)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cal Raleigh is drawing closer to a return, a looming reinforcement for a Seattle Mariners club that simply seems to be treading water right now. What we can’t figure out is this Mariners pitching staff. Viewed as an elite unit coming into the season, Seattle’s rotation has hit a rough patch in June (4.39 ERA) and there’ll be even more home runs given up in the summer. We still remain high on what Seattle can be capable of, but it hasn’t been on display that frequently in 2026.

10. St. Louis Cardinals (16)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The young St. Louis Cardinals regained some momentum over the past week, sweeping Cincinnati and then going into Citi Field and taking the series over the Mets. It’s a six-game stretch that once again highlighted how underrated this Cardinals lineup is and the success could continue with a looming nine-game stretch versus the Twins, padres and Royals. We don’t believe St. Louis should buy at the MLB trade deadline, but these young up-and-comers are clearly capable of beating some of the worst MLB teams this season.

11. Texas Rangers (19)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here come the Texas Rangers. Things looked bleak toward the end of May, when Texas lost six of its last seven games to fall to six games under .500. Since May 29, however, the club is 9-3 (most wins in MLB) with the pitching staff (3.20 ERA) performing extremely well. Of course, the bigger story is the return of Corey Seager and the fact that the Rangers lineup has produced 60 runs scored (14th in MLB) and a .785 OPS (10th) during this stretch. Even above-average run production paired with this pitching would give Texas a shot at winning the AL West.

12. Pittsburgh Pirates (9)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Pirates, O’Neil Cruz (fractured hand) will be out of action for at least a month and standout rookie Konnor Griffin remains sidelined by an elbow injury. Those are two massive blows to the Pirates lineup and Brandon Lowe briefly went down with a knee injury this week. There is, however, a golden opportunity for the Pirates lineup to catch fire in the next week-plus with trips to Coors Field (June 19-21) and Sutter Health Park representing two absolute havens for hitters.

13. Chicago Cubs (12)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issue for the last month-plus with the Chicago Cubs had been their injury-depleted starting rotation. Fittingly, in a game as unpredictable as baseball is, the Cubbies are 3-8 in June because their lineup (13th in OPS) is simply unable to carry this entire club. After dropping sets to the Giants and Rockies in the last week, Chicago can at least get some revenge and create some breathing room from the .500 line with rematches against both clubs.

Related: Insider Proposes Potential Tarik Skubal Trade for Chicago Cubs

13. Washington Nationals (18)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make that two more series victories for the Washington Nationals, who finished their West Coast trip with a 4-2 record. The feelings returning home would’ve been even better had the Nationals bullpen not turned a 9-1 lead in the 8th inning into an 11-10 loss that wiped out a potential sweep. It was certainly a fitting implosion for this pitching staff. Washington remains the club that we’re most intrigued by come trade season, because this front office might be just as likely to trade C.J. Abrams as it is to buy a front-line starter.

14. Arizona Diamondbacks (10)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sporadic nature of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ season continues. From May 17-27, the club compiled a stellar 10-1 record behind the pitching staff’s dominance (2.73 ERA). It might’ve just been a result of facing two of the worst MLB teams in 2026 (Giants and Rockies). Against far better competition, Arizona has now seen its record fall from 31-24 to 34-34. It’s time for the Diamondbacks front office to be a bit concerned.

16. Toronto Blue Jays (13)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Blue Jays are clinging to relevance as summer nears, currently sitting nine games back in the division with a 33-36 record. While the offense has been inconsistent, the return of Dylan Cease from the injured list provides a massive boost to a rotation that desperately needs stability. Getting Alejandro Kirk back behind the plate will be the next major step in the reigning American League champions trying to reestablish their footing. It would take a catastrophic collapse for the Jays to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, but they also need to show a lot more in the next month-plus for the front office to have justification to buy.

17. Sacramento Athletics (20)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sacramento Athletics lineup loved every second of playing in Las Vegas, using it to beat Milwaukee. We have every reason to believe that momentum will easily last this weekend with the Rockies coming to town. Given the upcoming Athletics schedule–Rockies, Pirates, Angels and Giants–this could be one of the hottest MLB teams entering July. For now, though, we’ll be patient before Sacramento gets a bigger bump up the MLB power rankings this week.

18. Miami Marlins (21)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a win streak for the Miami Marlins. After sweeping the Nationals on the road and then returning home to stun the Rays in a three-game set, Miami swept the Arizona Diamondbacks. Even more impressive, the Marlins’ pitching staff shut the D-Backs out in the final two games of the series. With Sandy Alcantara and Max Meyer on the mound this weekend, Miami has a good shot at making it four consecutive series victories and a winning record entering next week.

19. San Diego Padres (14)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres have officially come crashing back down to earth. Just a few weeks ago, the Padres went into their series finale at Petco Park against the A’s with a 31-20 record. Since May 24, San Diego has the worst record in baseball (4-12). It’ll come as no surprise who the culprit is, the league’s worst lineup. Unless the likes of Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly recapture their previous All-Star form, we don’t believe San Diego makes the playoffs.

20. Baltimore Orioles (17)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You could identify reasons for the Baltimore Orioles to remain hopeful. This club still showed fight by splitting the four-game series versus Seattle and the injuries this club is dealing with have been a lot. Baltimore is also just a few games below .500, so one great week could put them right into the playoff picture. We just don’t see a formula for sustained success and if that proves to be the case, it might be wise to shop the likes of Taylor Ward and Adley Rutschman for pitching this summer.

21. Cincinnati Reds (15)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cincinnati Reds at one point had an 18-9 record. Unfortunately, it’s been a relatively accelerated spiral down the standings ever since then. Since May 1, the Reds have the second-worst record (12-24) in baseball. Cincinnati’s pitching (5.46 ERA) has been abysmal and with relievers Graham Ashcraft and Emilio Pagan along with ace Hunter Greene sidelined for the foreseeable future, it’s hard to envision a scenario where the Reds pull out of this anytime soon.

22. Detroit Tigers (26)

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Too little, too late for the Detroit Tigers. Ahead of Tarik Skubal’s return this weekend, the club is coming off a stretch with a 7-2 record. The good news is that pushed them from 16 games below .500 to a 29-40 mark. Unfortunately for A.J. Hinch and Co., what looms on the Tigers schedule are matchups versus the Guardians, White Sox and Yankees. We don’t like Detroit’s odds of winning those sets.

23. New York Mets (23)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a chance to capture some momentum coming off a series win over San Diego, the New York Mets pitching staff immediately let the team down by allowing 20 runs to the Cardinals. Not exactly the kind of performance you can afford to have right before facing the Braves, then making a trip to Great American Ballpark. To make matters worse, the Phillies and Cubs loom after that. Already 8 games below .500, we think New York will be double-digit games below that line by the end of June.

Related: Latest Intel On Mets’ Plans for Freddy Peralta

24. Houston Astros (22)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It certainly looked for a moment like the Houston Astros might finally be climbing their way back into relevancy this season. Then, they took a West Coast trip and lost to the Angels. On the bright side for Houston, catcher Yainer Diaz is on a rehab assignment and both Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier might be a week out from rejoining the rotation. At 31-39, if Houston is going to have any shot at competing, the turnaround must happen this weekend.

25. Minnesota Twins (24)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mick Abel is nearing a return to the Minnesota Twins rotation, which is great news since Taj Bradley (9.00 ERA in last three starts) seems to be regressing back to his normal levels. The trade buzz hasn’t really started quite yet for Minnesota, but there should be excitement about the return of Royce Lewis and the looming call-up of top prospect Kaelen Culpepper.

26. Kansas City Royals (29)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals have looked slightly better as of late, recording a 5-3 record since June 3. It’s a bit more impressive since starters Kris Bubic and Cole Ragans remain on the injured list. Unfortunately, even when they return, the Royals lineup is one of the worst in baseball. Selling this summer is the obvious move, but that also further pushes back the timeline for when Witt gets to compete with a perennial playoff team.

27. Boston Red Sox (25)

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox desperately need to clear house. One of the most storied MLB franchises in one of the largest media markets in sports with a passionate fan base has truly valued revenue and ROI as more important than wins in recent years. Firing Craig Breslow would be a step in the right direction, but ownership is by far the biggest culprit. We could point to the positives with this team, mainly the young pitchers, but it’s hard to feel hopeful as long as the Fenway Sports Group dictates how this historic baseball franchise is run.

Related: Insider Sheds Light on Craig Breslow’s Job Security

28. San Francisco Giants (27)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that the San Francisco Giants lineup is really starting to click. Bryce Eldridge hit a walk-off grand slam this week to beat the Nationals and this crew now boasts a .911 OPS over the last 13 games. What does San Francisco have to show for it? A 6-7 record. The hole is already too deep to dig out of, the Giants need to trade Luis Arraez, Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle this summer.

Related: 4 Trades to Help Rebuild the San Francisco Giants

29. Los Angeles Angels (30)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s the same ol’ Los Angeles Angels. Tickets are pretty cheap at this point to watch Mike Trout and fans were rewarded to begin the week with a series win over the Astros. With that said, there have just been so many losing streaks this season for the Halos that it’s only a matter of time until the other shoe drops. By then, Los Angeles might reach 20 games below .500.

30. Colorado Rockies (28)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Rockies are right back at home, sitting at the bottom of our latest MLB power rankings. They are one of only four teams with 40-plus losses but that’s not the alarming thing. Instead, it’s the fact that the Rockies’ run differential (-100) is nearly as bad as the next two worst teams combined (105). For the fan base, the only real hope is the continued buzz around the league about the new approach and investment being put into player development and pitching. Unfortunately, the pay off is years away.