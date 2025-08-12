The Milwaukee Brewers maintain their stranglehold on Sportsnaut’s MLB Power Rankings as the Seattle Mariners soar up the list and the New York Mets plummet. Here’s how this week’s rankings shake out.

1. Milwaukee Brewers (Last week: 1)

The Brewers are in the midst of their second 10-game winning streak this season and own the best record in baseball by five games.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (Last week: 2)

The Philadelphia Phillies have opened up a six-game lead over the sputtering Mets in the National League East. Kyle Schwarber is tied with Shohei Ohtani for the NL home run lead at 42.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (Last week: 3)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing .500 ball over their last 10 games, and their NL West lead has dwindled to just one game over the San Diego Padres.

4. Seattle Mariners (Last week: 11)

The Mariners are the hottest team in baseball not named the Brewers, winning seven straight and nine of their last 10 as they are on Houston’s heels in the AL West. Catcher Cal Raleigh leads all of baseball with 45 home runs.

5. Toronto Blue Jays (Last week: 4)

After losing two of three to the Dodgers, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers over the next six games. They still hold a 4.5-game lead over Boston in the AL East.

6. Chicago Cubs (Last week: 6)

Cubs rookie third baseman Matt Shaw is starting to find his footing with a 1.123 OPS in August, including three home runs, a double and a triple.

7. Detroit Tigers (Last week: 7)

After going 53-32 through June, the Detroit Tigers have struggled to a 15-19 record since. Their AL Central lead has shrunk to 6.5 games after being in double digits.

8. San Diego Padres (Last week: 8)

The Padres received a rotation boost in their quest to overtake the Dodgers as Michael King returned from a nearly three-month IL stint with a thoracic nerve issue in his right shoulder. He pitched two innings against Boston, allowing two earned runs on four hits.

9. Houston Astros (Last week: 9)

The Houston Astros are barely holding onto the AL West lead with Seattle just one game behind. However, reinforcements are coming for their pitching staff, including Monday’s return of Cristian Javier.

10. Boston Red Sox (Last week: 7)

Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat during an emotional return to Houston and went 2-for-4, but it wasn’t enough as the Red Sox fell 7-6.

11. Cleveland Guardians (Last week: 15)

The Cleveland Guardians are 8-2 over their last 10 games and sit just one game behind the faltering New York Yankees for the final AL Wild Card spot.

12. Cincinnati Reds (Last week: 13)

The Cincinnati Reds are breathing down the New York Mets’ necks for the final NL Wild Card spot, sitting just two games out. However, they face a tough test against the red-hot Phillies this week.

13. New York Mets (Last week: 10)

The Mets have lost 11 of their last 12 games and been swept in three of their last four series. Owner Steve Cohen announced on X that he will attend the next three games against Atlanta at Citi Field.

14. New York Yankees (Last week: 14)

Devin Williams hasn’t been the shutdown reliever the Yankees expected when they acquired him this offseason. With New York clinging to a one-game Wild Card lead, Williams has posted a 12.27 ERA in August, allowing five earned runs in just 3⅔ innings.

15. St. Louis Cardinals (Last week: 19)

Despite selling at the trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals remain only three games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. They could gain ground this week against Colorado and the struggling Yankees.

16. Texas Rangers (Last week: 12)

The Texas Rangers endured a rough weekend sweep by Philadelphia but bounced back Monday with a dramatic extra-inning walk-off victory over Arizona.

17. Kansas City Royals (Last week: 18)

The Kansas City Royals sit on the playoff periphery, four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. They have a prime opportunity to close the gap against the Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox this week.

18. San Francisco Giants (Last week: 17)

Giants first baseman Rafael Devers appears to finally be heating up since coming to San Francisco, with a 1.061 OPS and four home runs in August.

19. Miami Marlins (Last week: 16)

After the euphoria of sweeping the Yankees, the Miami Marlins have hit a wall with seven losses in their last eight games, including dropping four of five to Atlanta.

20. Tampa Bay Rays (Last week: 20)

Since July 1, the Tampa Bay Rays have posted a dismal 10-24 record while averaging just 3.6 runs per game. A postseason push appears unlikely.

21. Arizona Diamondbacks (Last week: 22)

Will Arizona bring top prospect Jordan Lawlar back up with Eugenio Suarez now in Seattle? Lawlar has been sidelined since late June with a hamstring strain but is expected to begin Triple-A rehab next week.

22. Los Angeles Angels (Last week: 21)

Ohtani will toe the rubber against his former team Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday as Mike Trout is just two home runs shy of 400.

23. Minnesota Twins (Last week: 24)

Rookie Luke Keaschall has been scorching since the Minnesota Twins recalled him, going 10-for-25 with three doubles and two home runs — including a walk-off blast against Kansas City — for a 1.160 OPS across six August games.

24. Athletics (Last week: 25)

As MLB.com’s Will Leitch points out, the Athletics are the only MLB team with four players who have reached 20 home runs: Brent Rooker, Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom and Shea Langeliers.

25. Baltimore Orioles (Last week: 23)

It’s time for the Baltimore Orioles to promote top prospect Sam Basallo. The 20-year-old catcher and first baseman has dominated Triple-A with a .997 OPS and 23 home runs across 73 games.

26. Atlanta Braves (Last week: 26)

After getting swept by Milwaukee, Atlanta won four of five against Miami to damage the Marlins’ playoff hopes. They could do the same to the Mets this week.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (Last week: 27)

Paul Skenes’ ERA has dipped below 2.00 as the Pittsburgh Pirates ace maintains an MLB-best 1.94 mark.

28. Washington Nationals (Last week: 29)

Nationals All-Star outfielder James Wood has been in a power funk, managing only three home runs since July 2.

29. Chicago White Sox (Last week: 28)

Rookie Colson Montgomery is off to a strong start with the White Sox, clubbing 10 home runs in his first 32 games with an .876 OPS.

30. Colorado Rockies (Last week: 30)

The Rockies are 12 defeats away from their third consecutive 100-loss season.