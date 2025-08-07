Andrew Vaughn has transformed into Babe Ruth as his offensive heroics have lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to the top spot in Sportsnaut’s MLB Power Rankings, while both New York teams have slumped badly and plummeted. Check out how the latest power rankings shake out.

1. Milwaukee Brewers (Last week: 2)

No Jackson Chourio? No Jacob Misiorowski? No problem. The Brewers have won nine of their last 10 games, remain undefeated in August, and became the first team to reach 70 wins. Andrew Vaughn has resurrected his career since arriving in Milwaukee, slashing .377/.444/.701 with seven home runs and a 219 OPS+.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (Last week: 6)

Citizens Bank Park has had a postseason atmosphere since the Phillies’ trade deadline acquisition of elite closer Jhoan Duran and his incredible entrance. He’s been electric in his two appearances, hitting 103 mph on the radar gun while not allowing a hit or run in two saves.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (Last week: 4)

The Dodgers avoided an injury scare when Shohei Ohtani left his July 30 start against the Reds with cramps. In Wednesday’s start against the Cardinals, he struck out eight over four innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while adding a two-run bomb. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, they still lost 5-3 to drop the three-game series to St. Louis.

4. Toronto Blue Jays (Last week: 5)

Are the Blue Jays kicking themselves for not extending Bo Bichette? The two-time All-Star has successfully rebounded after a down 2024 season, leading all of baseball in hits with 145 while slashing .301/.340/.475 with 16 home runs and a 123 OPS+. Toronto also scored 45 runs and recorded 63 hits — most in a three-game series since 1900 — during their sweep of the Rockies.

5. Detroit Tigers (Last week: 7)

The Tigers have been slumping over the last month, going 7-12 since the All-Star break. They failed to make a major splash at the trade deadline for a high-end reliever, essentially adding only depth. Despite that, they still hold a substantial six-game lead over the Guardians in the American League Central.

6. Chicago Cubs (Last week: 3)

The Cubs decided to trade for oft-injured starter Michael Soroka from the Nationals, and predictably, he lasted just two innings in his Chicago debut before hitting the IL with a shoulder strain. Adding a below-average starter won’t help their World Series aspirations, let alone help them catch the Brewers in the NL Central.

7. Boston Red Sox (Last week: 12)

The Red Sox’s seven-game win streak was snapped Wednesday by the Kansas City Royals, but Boston has emerged as one of the better AL teams. They hold the top Wild Card spot and just signed former top prospect Roman Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million extension with escalators that can reach $230 million.

8. San Diego Padres (Last week: 8)

The Padres are surging after making several major deadline splashes, including acquiring closer Mason Miller and slugger Ryan O’Hearn. They sit just two games behind the Dodgers for first in the National League West after winning nine of their last 11 games.

9. Houston Astros (Last week: 9)

It’s like Carlos Correa never left. The prodigal son returned to Houston in a shocking trade with the Twins and looks rejuvenated through six games — hitting .346 with a .931 OPS, 155 OPS+, two doubles and a home run.

10. New York Mets (Last week: 1)

The Mets are slumping badly. They were nearly no-hit by Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams on Wednesday and have lost eight of their last nine games. Frankie Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million deal, has posted a 6.68 ERA in seven starts since coming off the IL, surrendering seven home runs and 25 earned runs in 33⅔ innings.

11. Seattle Mariners (Last week: 11)

The Mariners have won five of their last six games since the trade deadline as their biggest acquisitions — Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez — have combined for four home runs since arriving from Arizona. With their elite pitching staff, fans can dream of Seattle’s first World Series championship.

12. Texas Rangers (Last week: 14)

The Rangers have the best run differential in the AL West at plus-70 but sit in third place in the division. They added Merrill Kelly at the deadline to bolster an already deep rotation featuring Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom, but Texas needs their bats to heat up for a playoff push.

13. Cincinnati Reds (Last week: 13)

Can the Reds reach the playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season? They’re only three games out of the last NL Wild Card spot and upgraded their rotation (Zack Littell) and third base (Ke’Bryan Hayes) at the deadline.

14. New York Yankees (Last week: 10)

The Yankees are slumping even worse than their crosstown rival Mets. Their fielding and baserunning is abysmal, and one reliever they acquired at the deadline — Jake Bird — pitched so poorly that they demoted him to Triple-A. Not only have they fallen to third in the AL East, they’re clinging to the last Wild Card spot by just 1.5 games.

15. Cleveland Guardians (Last week: 19)

Did you know the Guardians are only 1.5 games behind the Yankees for the last AL Wild Card spot? Despite seemingly losing All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase for the season due to a sports betting investigation, Cleveland has won seven of their last eight games. Pitcher Gavin Williams even carried a no-hitter into the ninth against the Mets on Wednesday before Juan Soto’s solo home run spoiled it in the Guardians’ 4-1 win.

16. Miami Marlins (Previously: 22)

According to FanGraphs, the Marlins have a 1.3% chance of making the playoffs. Last August, the Tigers had 0.2% odds of playing in October. Can Miami be this year’s Cinderella like Detroit in 2024? They’ve been incredibly fun since the All-Star break, going 12-6, including an epic three-game sweep of the Yankees. They’re still six games out of the last Wild Card spot, but anything is possible.

17. San Francisco Giants (Last week: 17)

The Willy Adames signing and Rafael Devers trade haven’t produced expected dividends this season for the Giants. Adames is hitting .232 with a .728 OPS while Devers is batting just .225 with a .715 OPS and only five home runs in 43 games since arriving from Boston. These two are expected to anchor San Francisco’s offense for years and need to start playing like it.

18. Kansas City Royals (Previously: 18)

The Royals are hanging around the playoff picture, sitting four games out of the last Wild Card spot while going 10-8 since the All-Star break. They upgraded their outfield with trades for Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski, added arms in Bailey Falter, Stephen Kolek and Ryan Berger, and signed All-Star pitcher Seth Lugo to a two-year, $46 million extension.

19. St. Louis Cardinals (Last week: 16)

Jordan Walker hasn’t become the impact player the Cardinals envisioned. The 2020 first-round pick and former top prospect has a .606 OPS and 72 OPS+ with just three home runs in an injury-riddled year. In 240 career games over parts of three seasons, Walker has a minus-1.8 bWAR, 93 OPS+ and 24 home runs. It wouldn’t be shocking if St. Louis moves on this offseason.

20. Tampa Bay Rays (Last week: 15)

Even though the Rays are 4.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot, it’s hard to see them realistically making the postseason for the sixth time in seven years. They’re currently two games under .500 and would have to leapfrog four other teams. Tampa Bay is 7-12 since the All-Star break.

21. Los Angeles Angels (Last week: 21)

Despite needing to sell at the deadline, the Angels added a couple of relievers in their 30s instead of trading players like Taylor Ward, Kenley Jansen, Reid Detmers, and Jo Adell, who already has a career-high 23 home runs. If the Angels were smart (unlikely), they would sell high on Adell this offseason.

22. Arizona Diamondbacks (Last week: 20)

The Diamondbacks are looking forward to the offseason after unloading Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor and Merrill Kelly. They still have their young core intact for next season but will need to upgrade their pitching again, especially since Corbin Burnes will likely miss all of 2026.

23. Baltimore Orioles (Last week: 23)

It’s time for Coby Mayo to shine with the Orioles as he gets a chance to play every day. Since July 22, he’s 11-for-40 with three home runs. Baltimore will decide over these final two months whether Mayo will be a franchise cornerstone or if they’ll deal him this offseason.

24. Minnesota Twins (Last week: 24)

The Twins clubhouse needs name tags after 11 players were dealt at the trade deadline, but they held onto All-Star pitcher Joe Ryan. Don’t be surprised if he gets dealt this winter.

25. Athletics (Last week: 26)

Shea Langeliers made history earlier this week, becoming the second catcher to hit three home runs from the leadoff spot as the Athletics beat the Nationals, 16-7.

26. Atlanta Braves (Last week: 25)

The last time the Braves had a losing record was 2017 — Brian Snitker’s first year as Atlanta’s manager. They are currently 19 games under .500 in a nightmarish season in what could be Snitker’s final year leading from the bench.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (Last week: 27)

Pirates ace Paul Skenes continues his Cy Young push, leading all of baseball in ERA (2.02), ERA+ (208), hits per nine (6.1) and home runs per nine (0.5), while topping the NL in FIP (2.41).

28. Chicago White Sox (Last week: 29)

Luis Robert Jr. has gone 6-for-19 with one home run and five runs scored since the White Sox refused to trade the enigmatic center fielder at the deadline.

29. Washington Nationals (Last week: 28)

If not for the Rockies (minus-316), the Nationals would have the worst run differential in baseball at minus-142.

30. Colorado Rockies (Last week: 30)

The Rockies were outscored 45-6 by the Blue Jays as they were swept in the three-game series.