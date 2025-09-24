We are in the final week of the season, and the MLB Playoffs chase is one of the biggest stories in sports right now. Heading into Tuesday night, six clubs had already clinched postseason births. A couple more joined that group yesterday, while Wild Card and division races shifted again. Let’s look at the latest news from the final days of the 2025 MLB Playoffs chase.

New York Yankees clinch playoff spot, game out in AL East

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees‘ victory last night was not only their third straight and sixth in their last seven, but it clinched them a playoff spot this fall. They entered the ninth inning down 2-1 to the lowly Chicago White Sox. However, they were able to muster a two-run rally, which included some wild pitch luck, and scored a huge come-from-behind win.

They are locked into the playoffs this season, but the AL East is still up for grabs. After a 4-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays now only have a 1-game lead in the division.

New York Mets retake destiny with a come-from-behind win

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ late-season collapse is one of the biggest stories in MLB right now. On Sunday, a second straight loss to the Washington Nationals dropped them into a tie with the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot, and they don’t have the tiebreaker between the two teams.

However, on Tuesday night, they showed serious guts by battling back from a 6-1 deficit to the Cubs in Chicago and were able to score a huge 9-7 come-from-behind win in a year where they have not done that at all. It helped them regain control of the last wild card spot. More on that shortly.

Detroit Tigers lose control of AL Central to Cleveland Guardians

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Mets are not the only major team in the midst of a potential late-season collapse. The Detroit Tigers have blown a 15.5-game lead in the AL Central and are no longer the division leader. To kick off a huge series against the team behind them in the standings, the Cleveland Guardians, the Tigers lost again on Tuesday. They are now in a tie for the division lead, but the Guardians currently own the tiebreaker. Detroit has a one-game lead over the Houston Astros for the final Wild Card spot in the AL.

Cincinnati Reds’ win streak ends against Pittsburgh Pirates

Credit: Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds have made things very interesting in the MLB Playoffs chase and are putting a ton of pressure on the Mets. However, after getting into a tie with New York following a four-game sweep over the Cubs last week, Cincinnati surprisingly came up short 4-2 to the Pirates. They are now back to being a game behind in the NL Wild Card race.

Seattle Mariners closing in on first AL West title since 2001

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners have been on absolute fire in September. After losing four straight to start the month, they have won 15 of their last 16, including a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The win clinched them a playoff spot for the first time in two years. However, another loss by the Houston Astros last night, the Mariners took another huge step closer to their first AL West title in 24 years.

Houston Astros lose fourth straight as struggles continue

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

After sweeping the Rangers early last week, the Astros lost all three in a massive series against the Mariners over the weekend. Well, their losing skid continues on Tuesday with a surprising 5-1 loss to the Athletics. It moved them to four games out in the division, and they are a game behind the Tigers for the final Wild Card spot in the AL. They have gone from seeming like a lock to reach the MLB Playoffs this fall to a team that might soon be on the outside looking in.