Cleveland Guardians relief pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase have been under investigation by Major League Baseball for unusual gambling activity for weeks. More than a month into those inquiries, it appears the evidence collected so far will prevent Clase and Ortiz from returning anytime soon.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that “considering the evidence” so far, MLB and the players’ union are expected to extend the suspension for Clase and Ortiz through the end of the regular season and into the start of the offseason.

Related: Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Under Second Investigation for Alleged Gambling

Emmanuel Clase contract (Spotrac): $4.9 million salary (2025), $6.4 million salary (2026), $10 million club options (2027-’28)

MLB placed Ortiz on non-disciplinary paid leave on July 3, keeping him away from the team through the end of the All-Star Break. On July 18, the league announced that the 26-year-old’s paid leave was extended through August as it continued its investigation into reported suspicious betting activity.

The Athletic reported that MLB’s investigation into Ortiz focused on two pitches thrown in June that received an unusual amount of betting activity. Both on June 15 versus the Seattle Mariners and June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, there was an abnormal amount of wagers placed on Ortiz to throw a ball. In both instances, he threw a pitch well outside the strike zone.

Related: Guardians Reporter Thinks Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz’s Careers are Over

Emmanuel Clase stats (ESPN): 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 47-12 K-BB in 47.1 innings pitched

Nearly a month after Ortiz was first placed on leave, MLB announced that Clase would be joining him on non-disciplinary paid leave through the end of August. No details have emerged on the specifics of the allegations or the unusual gambling activity, but the investigation into Clase is tied to the original inquiry into Ortiz.

Rule 21(a) in the MLB rulebook notes that any player who is found to have failed “to give his best efforts towards the winning of any baseball game with which he is or may be in any way concerned” would be declared permanently ineligible from MLB.