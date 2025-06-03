‘Going to be a star’: MLB insider compares Kansas City Royals prospect Jac Caglianone to All-Star with 54-homer season

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals are calling up top prospect Jac Caglianone to ignite a mediocre offense. Caglianone, the Royals’ sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, hit 15 home runs in 50 games across Double- and Triple-A this season. With so much hype surrounding Caglianone, an MLB insider is comparing him to a two-time All-Star first baseman who had a 50-homer season.

Caglianone, the 10th-ranked prospect in baseball, is expected to make his debut Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. On top of the 15 home runs, he was slashing .322/.389/.593.

The Royals need a shot in the arm on offense, as they rank 26th in OPS (.659), 28th in runs scored (194), and dead last in home runs (34) — and they’re hoping the 22-year-old can provide it.

During an appearance Monday on the “Foul Territory” podcast, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, former general manager for the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, said Caglianone is “going to be a star.”

“He’s Matt Olson, that’s what he is. I mean, he’s got 35-40 home-run power,” noted Bowden. “And the thing that’s great about him how much plate coverage he gets.”

Jac Caglianone is going to be a star, says @JimBowdenGM.



"He's Matt Olson. That's what he is." pic.twitter.com/2zpfX0O0YU — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 2, 2025

Bowden noted that even though the young prospect has faced criticism for chasing out of the strike zone, he makes contact while doing so.

“You know what he does out of the strike zone? He mashes out of the strike zone,” Bowden said. “Because of his frame and his long levers, he can actually do damage on the outside corner, on the inside corner. It’s unbelievable.

“He uses the entire field. He’s foul pole to foul pole. This isn’t just a young pull hitter. Again, he’s Olson.”

Olson is a two-time All-Star who hit an MLB-leading 54 home runs in 2023 with the Atlanta Braves. If Caglianone has a career similar to Olson, the Royals will be pleased.