A new survey of fan opinions from The Athletic is bad news for MLB players dead-set against a salary cap being instituted in the next collective bargaining agreement.

MLB is in a worrisome position as they near the conclusion of the current CBA. The league seems as healthy and popular as it’s been in some time. However, it may be a little too healthy when it comes to player contracts. Just in the last few years, fans have seen deals worth $765 million (Juan Soto), $700 million (Shohei Ohtani), and $500 million (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) handed out in free agency.

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Those rising prices for star talent are unlikely to slow down because MLB is the only major American sports league that does not have a salary cap. However, there have been rumblings for months that most owners want to finally bring a hard cap to the league in the next CBA. Unsurprisingly, players have been very resistant to the idea.

In the end, it seems like a battle over money between millionaires and billionaires. But what do fans want since they are the ones enduring higher ticket, merchandise, and subscription prices? Well, a new survey shows they are not at all in the players’ corner.

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MLB fans say competitive balance is the league is way out of whack

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, The Athletic released the results of a new survey where they asked 8,500 MLB fans their thoughts on the salary cap question. When questioned on Commissioner Rob Manfred’s stance that payroll disparities have created an unfair situation around the game, 73% of fans agreed. 37.5% of them strongly agreed. Only 13% strongly disagreed.

On the idea of MLB being better off with a salary cap and floor system, just under 60% agreed the league needs the cap and floor in 2027 and beyond. Interestingly enough, when asked who is most to blame for the payroll disparity, 60% of fans claimed it was owners who spend too little instead of high spending owners (15%). When it came to players, 20% of fans said the disparity was on them.

On the question of “Do you believe MLB’s competitive balance is better or worse than the NFL, NBA, and NHL?” close to 58% of fans claimed it was worse.

Clearly, the results show fans want a salary cap in MLB going forward, and that is bad news for the league’s players.