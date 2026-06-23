Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has confirmed there will be no fines or discipline for three San Francisco Giants pitchers who wrote Bible verses on their caps during the team’s Pride Night celebration earlier this month.

The controversy started on June 12th, when starter Landen Roupp and relievers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker took the field against the Chicago Cubs wearing special rainbow-themed “SF” caps. Each player added a handwritten reference to Genesis 9:12-16 — the Bible passage where God sets the rainbow as a sign of His covenant with the earth. A fourth pitcher, Sam Hentges, opted not to wear the Pride cap at all and faced no issues.

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How the Controversy Started

MLB initially issued verbal warnings to the three players, citing uniform regulations that prohibit players from writing personal messages on game apparel. The league stressed the rule applies regardless of the message’s content — they’ve given similar warnings in the past for things like “Dad” or Mother’s Day notes.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” Pat Courtney, MLB’s chief communications officer, said in a statement to Outsports.

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The story blew up fast and went national. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley jumped in and fired off a strongly worded letter to Commissioner Manfred, accusing MLB of showing a clear pattern of discrimination against Christian players while happily pushing other social causes. He demanded straight answers and called out what he saw as completely uneven enforcement of the rules.

In his reply to Hawley, Commissioner Manfred basically said the warnings were standard procedure and that no further punishment was coming. He made a point to say MLB respects the players’ genuine religious beliefs, but also stressed that uniform rules still matter for everybody.

Manfred added that the Giants probably should’ve done a better job letting everyone know they could just wear the regular caps if they wanted.

.@MLB Commissioner writes to me and admits they were wrong to threaten the Giants players over Bible verses and promises never to fine or discipline these players – or any players for their religious beliefs pic.twitter.com/rnPy2F7fyR — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 22, 2026

Manfred’s Decision: No Further Punishment

The players said they were just quietly expressing their personal faith and never meant it as some kind of protest or shot at anyone. Roupp, especially, has always been pretty open about his Christian beliefs.

This whole thing is just the latest chapter in the bigger debate going on in sports right now — where do you draw the line between team events, personal beliefs, and league rules? With Pride nights still rolling through the schedule, you can bet Big League teams and the front office are taking a fresh look at how they handle stuff like this going forward.

For now, the three Giants pitchers are off the hook with no penalties, and everyone can finally get back to focusing on baseball. Unfortunately, the Giants are having a brutal 2026 season so far — they’re sitting at 31-46, stuck in fourth place in the NL West, and pretty far back from the leaders with their playoff chances looking slim.