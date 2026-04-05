If somebody had predicted two years ago that Miguel Andujar would be a key member of the Padres’ offense in 2026, nobody would have taken them seriously.

Yet, here is Andujar, batting fifth for the Padres as a primary DH for a team that has needed an offensive boost. He has proven to be a versatile addition to the San Diego Padres lineup, showing exactly why the team targeted him in free agency.

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The veteran journeyman was once the Yankees’ starting third baseman, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018. He was supposed to be a future star in New York, but injuries and slumps held him back over the next three years. He bounced from New York to Pittsburgh to Oakland, and eventually wound up with the Reds, where he broke out in 2025 and became a key piece of the surprising playoff push in Cincinnati.

In 34 games with the Reds, Andujar was worth 0.6 bWAR, hitting .359, slugging .544, and finishing with a .944 OPS. That helped him land an $8 million deal with the Padres in free agency, easily the most money he’s ever made in his nine-year MLB career.

Nobody in San Diego would have expected Andujar to match his .944 OPS with the Reds, and he probably won’t do that again. He has continued to hit well, however. The utility man is slashing .261/.320/.391, for a .711 OPS, through his first seven games. He’s getting at-bats as the Padres’ DH, but still has the versatility to play third base or corner outfield.

Fans are still getting used to the idea that Andujar can be a consistently good major leaguer. Recent evidence suggests that Andujar is a legit bat going forward.

The Comeback Story

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Between 2019 and 2022, Andujar was viewed as a fringe major leaguer. During those four years, he played in 114 major league games, was worth -2.0 bWAR, and had a 61 OPS+. He also played in 93 minor league games over that stretch.

Something changed in 2023 when Andujar was in the Pirates’ minor-league system. With Triple-A Indianapolis, Andujar had a .944 OPS in 103 games, while hitting .338. He proved enough to earn a call-up late in the season and enough to earn a spot with the Athletics in 2024.

Since being called up in 2023, here are his MLB numbers: 205 games, 1.3 bWAR, .296 average, 113 OPS+, 39 doubles, 18 home runs, and 94 RBI. He’s been an above-average hitter at the big league level for 205 games now, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

The Padres suddenly look like geniuses for identifying Andujar as an underrated player who could provide an instant spark to their offense, and so far, he’s been exactly that. He has the fifth-highest OPS on the team so far, in front of former All-Stars like Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, and Nick Castellanos.

Andujar might not be a superstar, but he’s been the middle of the lineup spark the Padres needed.