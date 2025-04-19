New York Mets, Texas Rangers fanbases copying Phillies fans’ playbook for giving standing ovations to struggling players

Updated:
Philadelphia Phillies fans have started a trend that other fanbases are now copying, including the Texas Rangers and division-rival New York Mets.

On Aug. 4, 2023, shortstop Trea Turner was struggling in the first year of his 11-year, $300 million deal. He entered that game against the Kansas City Royals hitting a meager .236 with a .656 OPS.

After returning from a rough series against the Miami Marlins, instead of booing Turner, Phillies fans gave him multiple standing ovations that sent chills through Citizens Bank Park. Turner went 1-for-4 in that loss to the Royals.

“I thought it was pretty [freaking] cool,” Turner told MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki after the game. “The fans have my back. They’re showing up for me. It’s pretty cool to see. I wish we could have come out with the win right there, but I thought that was awesome.”

That moment marked the beginning of his turnaround. In the 48 games following the ovation, Turner went on a tear, hitting .337 with 16 home runs and a 1.037 OPS.

Netflix even documented the phenomenon in a special feature.

Now, other fanbases are adopting the strategy.

Rangers fans have planned a standing ovation for struggling outfielder Joc Pederson during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson has been hitting just .053 with a .228 OPS and no home runs after signing a two-year, $37 million deal with Texas in the offseason.

Even Mets fans, notorious for their rivalry with Philadelphia, orchestrated a standing ovation for Juan Soto on Friday night. The star outfielder was mired in a 2-for-24 slump in the first year of his 15-year, $765 million contract. Soto responded with an RBI single, going 1-for-3 in New York’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s hitting .223 with a .776 OPS and three home runs in his first 20 games with the Mets.

Philadelphia sports fans have been unfairly criticized by national media, which constantly references how Eagles fans threw snowballs at Santa — an incident from December 1968, over 56 years ago! It’s time for a new narrative. Seeing other fanbases emulate what Phillies fans did for a struggling player is helping change that outdated perception.

By Matt Higgins
