New York Mets, Texas Rangers fanbases copying Phillies fans’ playbook for giving standing ovations to struggling players

Philadelphia Phillies fans have started a trend that other fanbases are now copying, including the Texas Rangers and division-rival New York Mets.

On Aug. 4, 2023, shortstop Trea Turner was struggling in the first year of his 11-year, $300 million deal. He entered that game against the Kansas City Royals hitting a meager .236 with a .656 OPS.

After returning from a rough series against the Miami Marlins, instead of booing Turner, Phillies fans gave him multiple standing ovations that sent chills through Citizens Bank Park. Turner went 1-for-4 in that loss to the Royals.

Philly's got ya, Trea 👏 pic.twitter.com/KRIO03u8sN — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 4, 2023

“I thought it was pretty [freaking] cool,” Turner told MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki after the game. “The fans have my back. They’re showing up for me. It’s pretty cool to see. I wish we could have come out with the win right there, but I thought that was awesome.”

That moment marked the beginning of his turnaround. In the 48 games following the ovation, Turner went on a tear, hitting .337 with 16 home runs and a 1.037 OPS.

Netflix even documented the phenomenon in a special feature.

Now, other fanbases are adopting the strategy.

Rangers fans have planned a standing ovation for struggling outfielder Joc Pederson during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson has been hitting just .053 with a .228 OPS and no home runs after signing a two-year, $37 million deal with Texas in the offseason.

Rangers fans are planning a standing ovation for Joc Pederson prior to his first at-bat of today's game.



Pederson is hitting .057 in 53 at-bats this season.



(Via: @Rangers__Nation) pic.twitter.com/sCYmDepqOn — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 19, 2025

Even Mets fans, notorious for their rivalry with Philadelphia, orchestrated a standing ovation for Juan Soto on Friday night. The star outfielder was mired in a 2-for-24 slump in the first year of his 15-year, $765 million contract. Soto responded with an RBI single, going 1-for-3 in New York’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s hitting .223 with a .776 OPS and three home runs in his first 20 games with the Mets.

Juan Soto rewards the @Mets faithful's standing ovation with a game-tying hit! 👏 pic.twitter.com/5pi73pR7KQ — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2025

Philadelphia sports fans have been unfairly criticized by national media, which constantly references how Eagles fans threw snowballs at Santa — an incident from December 1968, over 56 years ago! It’s time for a new narrative. Seeing other fanbases emulate what Phillies fans did for a struggling player is helping change that outdated perception.