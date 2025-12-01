The New York Mets need a center fielder and want to improve their defense this winter. A new MLB rumor just opened the door to an affordable trade option to address both, and he is a player right in his prime.

Heading into the offseason, the Mets have various issues to address. At the top of the list, they want to re-sign All-Stars Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. But they also need to rebuild their bullpen, get a front-line starter, and get an impact player in center field.

They have some options for center in the minor leagues. Carson Benge is, arguably, their best prospect and could be the starter in center field on opening day. However, after trading Brandon Nimmo a week ago, they could instead put the youngster in a less stressful position in the outfield and have him replace the 10-year veteran in left field.

It would mean they still need to address their hole in center. One potential option could be Houston Astros centerfielder Jake Meyers. “The Astros are open to moving him for a controllable major-league starter, according to people briefed on their discussions. And the interest in Meyers entering his age-30 campaign is considerable, other clubs say,” The Athletic reports.

Why the NY Mets should trade for Jake Meyers

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Meyers had his best seasons at the plate in 2025, as he posted a slashline of .292/.354/.373/.727 in 104 games. He doesn’t have much pop, but he also offers speed on the base paths after stealing 16 bases last season. However, the Mets wouldn’t trade him for his offense. It would be for his defense.

He has been one of the best defensive center fielders in the game over the last two years, which is why he has held on to a starting spot despite not doing much at the plate. In 2024, he was a finalist for a Gold Glove, finished first for center fielders in fielding percentage (.997), and second in outs above average (14), defensive runs saved (6), and total zone runs (15).

Getting better defensively has been a top priority for President David Stearns, and was a key reason why they traded Brandon Nimmo to Texas for 2025 Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien.