A majority of MLB executives polled recently predicted the New York Mets will sign one of the top pitchers in MLB free agency this year, Framber Valdez. However, there is also a problem with that prediction.

Following an epic September collapse, the Mets have a variety of stuff on their to-do list this offseason. Near the top is trying to re-sign All-Stars Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. They reportedly also have a serious interest in New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger. But as much as any goal, they really want to add a front-line arm for their rotation.

This year’s free agent market offers several strong options. One of the most notable, Dylan Cease, is now off the market. However, the man many feel is the best pitcher available is Houston Astros two-time All-Star Framber Valdez. And it seems many executives around the game believe the Mets will win the chase for him.

Framber Valdez stats: 13-11 record, 3.66 ERA, 1.245 ERA, 187 SO, 68 BB, 192.0

In an ESPN survey of 16 MLB executives, one of the questions asked was “Where will the top 3 free agent starters with MLB experience sign?” The Mets got the second most votes with four, just behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

That surely seems hopeful for the Mets. However, there is also reason to disregard the prediction. The majority of the execs polled (Six in total) picked New York to be the team that signs Cease. Obviously, that was wrong, and instead, Toronto signed him earlier this week. The Jays got the second most votes to get Cease with just three.

Should Mets fans be optimistic about the Valdez predictions if a majority of them were way off about Cease? I guess the one positive is that since the Jays were the favorite to get Valdez but signed Cease, maybe it’s another strong sign New York lands Valdez, since now a top competitor for the best pitchers in free agency is no longer in the market.