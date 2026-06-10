The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2026 MLB season following back-to-back World Series wins, and this year, nobody expects anything different from them. Despite injuries early in the year, this is a team that continues to dominate, as they’ve posted a 43-24 record that sees them atop the National League West standings once again.

This success comes on the back of a loaded roster with stars up and down the pitching staff and the lineup, and as a result, they’re a team that’s able to withstand injuries and inconsistencies in that time, as they’ve done during a very successful period in the history of the franchise.

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Veteran Catcher to Miss Time Following Recent Injury

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s exactly what they’ve been dealing with through their first 67 games this season, and now, that’s likely going to lead to one of the most important pieces on their team missing a stretch of time.

Recently, the Dodgers have seen veteran catcher Will Smith sidelined with a consistent pain in his neck, as he has not taken the field since June 5th in a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Since then, the Dodgers have simply held him out of the lineup, turning to Dalton Rushing as their starter in that time, but now, a decision has seemingly been made on Smith.

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According to SI’s Bill Plunkett, the team are preparing to place Smith on the Injured List, and the only holdup in the situation is now they are debating over Eliezer Alfonzo or Chuckie Robinson as the player to promote to the big leagues alongside Rushing.

Will Smith likely to go on Il. #Dodgers debating whether to promote Eliezer Alfonzo or Chuckie Robinson from OKC. (Robinson caught 9 innings today) — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 10, 2026

While Rushing has performed well, this would be a major blow for the Dodgers, as Smith has once again excelled behind the plate this season, posting a WAR of 1.1 with 6 home runs and 23 runs driven in. In his place, Rushing has 8 home runs and 21 RBI, so the offensive production behind the plate doesn’t take a major hit, but given Smith’s experience in guiding an elite level staff, he needs to be healthy for the team to find success.

Right now, the Dodgers have not made anything official, and as a result, it’s unclear just how long the 31-year-old veteran may be sidelined, but if they are to have success again in 2026, Smith is the type of player that needs to be in their lineup on a permanent basis.