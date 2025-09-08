A notable MLB insider believes the Los Angeles Dodgers will give a four-time All-Star the biggest contract in MLB free agency after this season.

The Dodgers have rubbed many fans and rival clubs the wrong way with their massive spending during this decade. In an attempt to win a second straight World Series and third in five years, the team has a $348 million payroll. But that does count the hundreds of millions they owe in deferrals now and in the next decade.

Well, according to USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, he doesn’t expect the obscene spending to slow down after this season. Because he believes they will be the team that wins the very expensive Kyle Tucker sweepstakes in the winter.

Kyle Tucker stats: .270 AVG, .381 OBP, .472 SLG, .854 OPS, 22 HR, 73 RBI, 89 R, 25 SB

“Despite Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker’s struggles since the All-Star break, hitting .242 with only five homers and 17 RBI, rival executives still believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in free agency,” Nightengale wrote. “Their prediction where he’ll land? The Dodgers, who badly could use outfield help.”

Before the season, the 28-year-old Chicago Cubs outfielder was expected to cash in this offseason. However, after another All-Star first half, he has struggled mightily, as Nightengale mentioned. Yet, it seems MLB executives feel the last few months have been an anomaly. And he is more like the player MLB fans saw during his last three seasons with the Houston Astros.

Tucker isn’t expected to surpass the $700 million or more Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto got in recent offseasons. However, many around the game believe he could get a deal worth more than $600 million.