Despite getting off to a blistering start to the season, the Los Angeles Angels have had the same struggles they always do. Their pitching isn’t reliable, their offense is inconsistent and their front office lacks a desire to legitimately compete. That said, their players have shown real promise this year. Mike Trout is looking resurgent, posting a .234/.394/.472 slash line and a 143 OPS+ through 74 games this season. Beyond Trout, Jo Adell, Reid Detmers and José Soriano have each broken out in a major way this year. The Angels could fetch a haul for them at the Trade Deadline that could bolster their poor farm system.

Instead, owner Arte Moreno has made the team’s intentions clear: the club will not be trading away its top chips. It seems ridiculous that this would be the case. Why would the owner of a non-competitive team not want to trade away controllable stars for a large haul that could bring competitive youth to a team that desperately needs it? It seems surprising, but it’s been a pattern for Moreno.

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Refusing to Trade Ohtani

It’s easy to forget that two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani hasn’t always been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was three short years ago that Ohtani was suiting up for the Halos before he inked his then-record $700 million deal with L.A. But it’s even easier to forget the controversy that the Angels’ front office was met with when they didn’t trade Ohtani at the 2023 Deadline. Anaheim had every opportunity to trade Ohtani. Trades with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays were discussed. Jackson Merrill and Junior Caminero were floated as possible returns for the Halos, with the Rays deal almost materializing until Moreno blocked it.

That stubbornness and inability to strategize for the future have left Anaheim with a terrible farm system. It doesn’t help that they’re also one of the worst teams in MLB year in and year out. The Angels haven’t had a winning record since 2016. They haven’t made the postseason since 2014. They haven’t even won a playoff game since 2009. It’s been a frustrating decade for fans, who have certainly deserved more than a manager who says that winning isn’t a top priority.

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Déjà Vu: Refusing to Trade Adell and Co.

According to a report by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Moreno is unwilling to move any of his young stars. Adell, Detmers and Soriano have each put up fantastic 2026 campaigns after years of mediocrity. Adell has cooled down after a hot start to the year, but offers contending teams a solution in the outfield. Detmers is having a career year on the mound, posting a 3.93 ERA through 94 innings pitched. He’s also pitched to a ridiculous 2.08 ERA through June. Detmers is under club control through 2028 and could fetch a sizable haul due to his contract being valued at just $2.7 million. Soriano was one of the greatest stories of the first half of the season. He seemed to be unable to give up a run for most of the year before struggling recently. He is also controllable through 2028.

Moreno’s Overbearing Stubbornness

Anaheim could seriously benefit from a haul of that caliber. If the Angels swap all three players for younger talent, it would allow them to build from the ground up. Instead, Moreno has made it clear that the three won’t be available. It’s possible that the owner could change his mind, though he hasn’t been known to do so in the past. It’s impossible to say why that’s the case, but fans of the organization have been caught in the crossfire. Adell, Detmers and Soriano have been embraced by fans, but there are few who wouldn’t be thrilled by a trade package for them at the Deadline.

If Moreno is floored by an offer, it’s possible he goes back on his word. But it would have to take a ridiculous haul to do so, and most front offices would be unlikely to do so simply to appease Moreno. None of the three have a long enough track record of MLB success to warrant such a swap. That said, if Moreno were to be more upfront about their availability prior to the August 3 deadline, it might move things along. Just over 40 days stand between now and the Trade Deadline. That gives Moreno six weeks to change his mind, or the Angels organization may be dead in the water for years to come.