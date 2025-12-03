Kyle Tucker is arguably the best free agent during the 2025 MLB offseason. Tucker, who was traded from the Houston Astros to the Chicago Cubs last offseason, has been linked to several teams throughout this process. The 28-year-old outfielder has a strong market, and it might land him the biggest contract of the winter.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Tucker’s next contract from free agency is expected to be a 10-year-plus deal for more than $300 million. Passan also suggests that Tucker has an even higher ceiling than $300 million, putting him in line for the largest contract in 2025.

The former Cub has been connected to the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, both New York teams, and during the offseason. In 2025, Tucker hit 22 home runs and 73 runs batted in, but the potential is higher when he is fully healthy. Still, the four-time All-Star has the strongest free agency market.

It is unclear which team will be the favorite to land Tucker’s services, but returns to Chicago and Houston seem to be very unlikely. Tucker is the biggest fish in the ocean during the 2025 MLB Free Agency process, and any contending team will be lucky to have him join the starting lineup.

