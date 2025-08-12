There’s a real possibility Kyle Schwarber could be hitting 404-foot blasts at Great American Ball Park in 2026 wearing a Cincinnati Reds jersey. And that would be a dream come true for “childhood Kyle.”

Schwarber, who grew up just over 30 miles outside of Cincinnati in Middletown, Ohio, will be one of the top free agents on the market this offseason. He’s currently tied for the National League lead in home runs with 42.

Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies had initial discussions about an extension this past offseason, but talks failed to advance. Despite the three-time All-Star saying he wants to stay in Philadelphia, there’s a part of him that’s drawn to the thought of playing for his hometown Reds.

“I’ve always said that at some point in your career, if you would ask the childhood Kyle what team you’d like to play for, it would be Cincinnati,” Schwarber told The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans. “I think those are natural thoughts, that it would be appealing. But you never know what happens in free agency. Going through it a couple of times now, it’s an interesting scenario.”

It’s not the first time Schwarber has talked about playing for Cincinnati. During last month’s All-Star Game, he told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber that it would be “awesome” playing for your childhood team.

“Being a baseball fan and growing up and watching Cincinnati baseball for your whole youth, that’s how you fall in love with baseball, I think it would draw your attention, right?” Schwarber said in July. “Being able to play for your childhood team is something that I think it’d be awesome.”

Those words surely put angst in Phillies fans. Despite his desire to stay and Philadelphia’s desire to keep him, anything can happen in free agency. And if the Reds give Schwarber an offer he can’t refuse, it would be a franchise-altering blow to Philadelphia — not only would they lose a potential MVP candidate, but they would also lose their unquestioned clubhouse leader.

A HIGH fly ball into the Cincinnati Skyline pic.twitter.com/YpCenaNNvt — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 12, 2025

Schwarber hammered a monstrous two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning during the Phillies’ 4-1 victory over the Reds on Monday night. It was his 173rd homer in four seasons wearing red pinstripes.

