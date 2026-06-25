A prominent MLB insider offered a strong warning to New York Mets fans who want team president David Stearns to be fired: The options outside the organization aren’t any better.

After a fifth straight loss on Wednesday night, the Mets’ season continues to spiral out of control as they enter the finale of their series against the Chicago Cubs with a record of 34-46. Certainly, injuries have been a problem this season. However, their issues are far greater than that.

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All of the notable players Stearns brought in this offseason to improve the roster and the clubhouse culture have disappointed. Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco have hardly played due to injuries. Bo Bichette has been a very expensive average player. Marcus Semien continues to show he is done as an everyday big leaguer. And supposed ace Freddy Peralta is 5-6 with a 4.83 ERA.

Their awful start follows a disastrous finish to the 2025 season and an offseason when Stearns lost Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz in free agency and traded fan-favorite Brandon Nimmo. That’s why it’s understandable Mets fans are fed up with Stearns and his growing list of failed moves. However, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal says New York fans should be careful about wishing Stearns gets fired.

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Ken Rosenthal suggests the NY Mets won’t have good David Stearns replacement options

Mets fans calling for David Stearns to be fired should be careful what they wish for, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"The sport isn't exactly teeming with GM types." pic.twitter.com/WbyP2tfVif — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 25, 2026

During an appearance on the Foul Territory Show, Rosenthal noted that the Mets had four general managers in three years while owner Steve Cohen waited to hire Stearns — a one-time top executive for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The MLB insider believes Cohen is not going to move on from Stearns after three years, especially since he has a resume with many successes before the last two seasons. Although the Mets owner is paying him $10 million a year through 2028, Rosenthal warns that there aren’t many great options to replace Stearns if he were fired.

“The sport is not exactly teeming with GM types,” Rosenthal said. “Guys, you can point to and say, ‘Man, I need to get him.’ … Be careful what you wish for. Stearns might be the best guy who you can have with this organization. There is value to continuity.

“I know they have had a down season with their farm system in many ways. Even with AJ McEwing and Carson Benge coming up. But he has put processes in place in player development that have been good for the Mets. So, I’m not ready to give up on him yet.”