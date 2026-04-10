The Detroit Tigers placed starting pitcher Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list (IL) due to left hip inflammation on Saturday, April 6. The news came after Verlander’s poor start to the 2026 MLB season with Detroit, allowing five runs in 3.2 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. So, what is the latest on the three-time Cy Young Award winner’s status?

Verlander is scheduled to throw a bullpen session for the Tigers on Saturday, as reported by the organization. In Verlander’s place, Keider Montero will take the mound against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. This means the Detroit pitcher likely wouldn’t start a game until Thursday, April 16 against the Kansas City Royals at the earliest.

It has been well documented that Verlander’s hip injury isn’t bad and he might have pushed through it if it wasn’t April. Verlander was placed on the IL the day before his return to Comerica Park, which would have been against the St. Louis Cardinals during an Easter Night game on Peacock.

This is a great step in the right direction for the 43-year-old pitcher. It is unclear what will happen with Verlander after his bullpen session. As long as he can return soon, he likely won’t need a rehab start in Triple-A Toledo. However, there is no reason to rush Verlander back yet.

While the Tigers have struggled to start the 2026 MLB season, they need Verlander down the stretch. Montero did well in his start against St. Louis and has plenty of experience in MLB over the last few seasons. Unless he collapses against Miami, Detroit should be in a good spot.

Verlander will pitch in Comerica Park soon, but it won’t be until the Tigers believe he is ready.

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