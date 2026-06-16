During the Cleveland Guardians‘ 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, José Ramírez exited the game early after the fifth inning. This season, the third baseman has played in all 72 of the Guardians’ games. He’s been one of the most consistent players in all of Major League Baseball throughout the last few years. Manager Stephen Vogt announced the injury after the game, stating that Ramírez had fractured his left hamate bone. The Guards announced that Ramírez underwent a procedure to remove the hook of that fracture on Tuesday.

After being placed on the injured list Sunday morning, outfielder George Valera was designated for assignment. In a corresponding move, Gabriel Arias was activated off the 60-day injured list. Ramírez’s departure from Cleveland comes at the worst possible time. The Guards are currently competing for position in the American League Central with the first-place Chicago White Sox. That said, Cleveland currently sits three games ahead in the AL Wild Card standings with a 39-33 record. Without their superstar third baseman, they’ll be forced to tread water until Ramírez comes back.

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Cleveland’s Struggling Offense

Despite a floundering lineup, the Guardians consistently find ways to win ballgames. Cleveland has been saddled with a .232/.317/.372 team slash line alongside a .689 OPS. The Guards rank among the bottom five teams in baseball in all of those categories except for on-base percentage (ranked 17th). This season, Ramírez has been one of the few leading the charge amidst a struggling lineup. However, the superstar hasn’t batted for average, but has still produced a .239/.339/.418 slash line with a .757 OPS and 10 home runs.

Now, Cleveland will have to find an answer without his potent bat. That could come in Angel Martínez, who is having an incredibly similar season to Ramírez. Martínez owns a .239/.276/.442 slash line with 11 homers and a .718 OPS. Additionally, shortstop Brayan Rocchio leads the charge in batting average with a .274 mark. Hopefully the Guards can replace Ramírez’s production until he returns.