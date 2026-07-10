Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández has made it clear he won’t be joining his teammates for the team’s upcoming White House visit to celebrate their 2025 World Series title.

Kiké’s Response to Fan on Instagram

The veteran responded with a blunt “I’m not” when a fan commented on one of his recent Instagram posts, urging him to skip the event. The exchange, captured in a screenshot before the comment was deleted, immediately lit up Dodgers social media circles.

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Hernández was part of the Dodgers’ trip to the White House last year after their 2024 championship. But he later described the experience as anything but memorable.

Kiké Hernández to skip Dodgers' White House visit https://t.co/XrcbHLKyka pic.twitter.com/w3CP5mtEte — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 10, 2026

From Boring 2025 Visit to Sitting This One Out

In an April 2025 interview with Cultura Sports, he painted a picture of long waits and little excitement: “We went to the White House that morning. They had us sit in a room for about three hours. Then they told us to stand up and get in line. We waited for a couple more hours. And then they took us to the stage. The guy gave his speech, and we left.”

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He added that he never spoke with President Trump and wasn’t particularly interested in doing so.

The Dodgers are expected to make the trip later this month on an off-day to meet President Donald Trump. Most of the roster is anticipated to attend, continuing the long-standing tradition for World Series winners. Hernández, however, appears ready to sit this one out.

Known for his quirky personality and willingness to speak his mind, the Puerto Rican-born infielder has long marched to his own beat. Whether it’s twerking in the dugout, delivering clutch postseason hits, or openly sharing the less glamorous sides of baseball life, Kiké has endeared himself to fans precisely because he doesn’t follow the usual script.

This season has been a tough one for the 33-year-old. Limited to just two games due to an oblique strain and the lingering effects of offseason elbow surgery, Hernández has spent most of 2026 on the sidelines. Yet his popularity in Los Angeles remains sky-high.

His decision isn’t framed as a grand political statement. Instead, it feels like classic Kiké — a guy who showed up once, found the whole thing underwhelming, and sees no reason to repeat the experience. While the rest of the Dodgers get ready for another East Room photo op, Hernández seems content to pass.

For a player who’s given the organization so much on the field, including key moments in multiple title runs, few fans are likely to hold it against him. In true Kiké fashion, he’s simply doing things his way.