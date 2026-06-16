The Houston Astros will activate right-hander Hunter Brown from the injured list Tuesday night, setting up a high-stakes pitching duel at Daikin Park against former rotation staple Framber Valdez. Valdez returns to Houston for the first time since inking a three-year deal worth $115 million with the Detroit Tigers in February.

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A Critical Juncture for the Rotation

The matchup arrives at a critical point for an Astros club (33-41) currently eight games below .500 and searching for traction in a very open American League West. Brown’s return is expected to help stabilize a Houston rotation that has posted on of the league’s worst xFIP marks in his absence.

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Before hitting the IL in March with a shoulder injury, Brown (1-0, 0.84 ERA) appeared poised to build on a breakout 2025 campaign in which he recorded a 2.43 ERA and 206 strikeouts. When General Manager Dana Brown allowed Valdez to walk in free agency this winter, the decision was heavily decided on the belief that Hunter Brown was ready to assume the mantle of staff ace.

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Offseason Fallout and Valdez’s Return

Valdez (3-5, 4.40 ERA) has faced his own inconsistencies alongside co-ace Tarik Skubal in Detroit, but his return to Daikin Park carries lingering offseason tension. Despite the Astros’ front office previously indicating the door was open for his return this winter, Valdez told reporters Monday that the organization never formally engaged his camp.

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Through an interpreter, Framber Valdez said the Astros never reached out or negotiated with him this offseason. Valdez said "I would have loved for my team of 8, 9 years to want me back, but it's part of the business. I understand that."



"No hard feelings at all," Valdez said. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 15, 2026

Valdez’s comments throw another wrench into an already interesting homecoming. After seemingly purposefully crossing up Cesar Salazar after giving up a grand slam, Valdez lost a lot of Astros fans and baseball fans respect. But, even despite this, Valdez was a key piece in the Astros deep playoff runs from 2020 to 2025 and is beloved by many fans.

The Analytics at Play

To secure a victory for Brown’s return, the Astros’ lineup will need to solve its situational struggles. While Houston maintains an above average 103 wRC+ overall, their wRC+ in high leverage situations drops down to 86.

They will look to reverse that trend against a pitcher who spent over a half-decade throwing to their catchers and is intimately familiar with their roster’s tendencies.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CDT.