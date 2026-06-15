Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has played in 72 games this season. He has a .239 batting average with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs, along with 24 stolen bases and two caught stolen attempts. His on-base percentage is .339. The Guardians have been one of the best teams in the American League during the 2026 MLB season.

Zack Meisel of the Athletic reported on Saturday, “José Ramírez has a left hamate bone fracture. He’s headed to the IL.” Ramirez has already been placed on the 10-day injured list. It will be interesting to see how long he is going to be sidelined for with this injury. Ramirez has played a huge role in the Guardians lineup. He is 33 years old and it could take a while for him to heal.

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At the moment, the Guardians have a 39-33 record this season and the Chicago White Sox have a 38-32 record. They are both tied for first place in the American League Central.

Cleveland Guardians Fans React to Jose Ramirez Suffering Injury

Jun 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) reacts after stealing second base in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

There are many Guardians fans who reacted to Ramirez suffering an injury over the weekend on Twitter. Some of these fans thought that he was injured before suffering the hamate bone injury. One Cleveland fan said, “I’ve said for over a week he has been hurt. He has let go of the bat swinging probably 10 times in the last few weeks. Makes sense for why he has struggled too.” There are fans who always wonder why players get into slumps.

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Another fan said, “Looking to somehow squeeze something positive out of this, it’s better to get injured now, than in September or in the Playoffs. The AllStar break gives him xtra healing time without missing games as well.” There is still about another month of games to play before the all-star break for the Guardians. Cleveland will begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

One Cleveland fan thinks that the Guardians will be in major trouble with this Ramirez injury. They said, “Wellllllll….Onto football szn for another terrible season of Browns football.” It is sad that are giving up on Cleveland’s season. The American League is very weak, and the Guardians should still be a playoff team even without Ramirez in the lineup for the next couple of weeks.

One fan tried to predict how long he will be out for. They said, “6 to 8 or 4 to 8 weeks recovery time depending upon treatment, etc.” If he is out for that long, the Guardians are going to have to make a trade sooner rather than later.

Another Cleveland fan also had to comment about how long Ramirez will be out for and said, “4-5 weeks. Broke mine at the age of 22. Every situation is different, but I ripped my cast off at 4 weeks with no short and long term issues.” It is good to get fans perspectives of how serious this injury is.

Expect Ramirez to be out until the All-Star Break

Jun 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates after scoring during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If his injury is going to be 4-5 weeks, it is possible that Ramirez will be out until after the all-star break for Cleveland. It is important for them to not go into a major tailspin without him. Luckily for the Guardians, they play in a weak American League.