A Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher honored Charlie Kirk during Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants after the 31-year-old conservative activist was shot and killed in a political assassination on the campus of Utah Valley University.

When reliever Blake Treinen took the mound in the bottom of the 10th, cameras captured the name “Charlie Kirk” written in white on the side of his hat with crosses at the beginning and end of the name.

The Dodgers closing pitcher, Blake Treinen, has "Charlie Kirk" written on his hat, with a cross on each side. What a class act. pic.twitter.com/dLnnJoBgZz — Stack Framer (@stackframer) September 13, 2025

Treinen’s Gesture Draws Praise

The tribute immediately resonated across social media.

Blake Treinen with ✝️Charlie Kirk✝️ on his hat tonight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZKApLCDO1m — decoy (@decoyposts) September 13, 2025

Kirk was killed Wednesday while speaking before around 3,000 people outdoors at the Utah Valley University campus on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson shot Kirk while perched on a rooftop some 200 yards away. Robinson was arrested Friday.

As for the game, Treinen took the loss after allowing a walk and an unearned run in the Giants’ 5-1 win. San Francisco catcher Patrick Bailey hit a walk-off grand slam off Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott.