Insider reveals if Boston Red Sox will consider replacing Triston Casas with MLB’s No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony

Following a season-ending injury to Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas, the team has been scrambling to find an impact replacement. However, don’t expect top prospect Roman Anthony to be among the options.

Heading into the season, the Red Sox hoped former top prospect Triston Casas could improve on what he showed in 2023. And be a big part of a resurgence in 2025. However, last week, the 25-year-old tore the left patellar tendon in his knee. The injury has left a massive void at first base for the rest of the season.

With no obvious quick fix, some have wondered if having Roman Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, could get some work in at first Triple-A. And potentially be a replacement for Casas later this season. Well, according to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman, that won’t be an option.

“Boston is wisely disinclined to move MLB’s No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony from the outfield to first.” Jon Heyman

However, Anthony wasn’t the only player Heyman weighed in on when it comes to the possibilities at first for the Boston Red Sox. Former Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is still available in free agency. After the New York Yankees and the rest of the league passed on signing him this winter.

As a stopgap option, the club could do far worse than the 35-year-old three-time All-Star. Rizzo also played well at times during the 2024 playoffs despite a broken bone in his hand. Unfortunately, Heyman claims the player drafted by Boston in 2007 is also not being considered at this time.

“With the Red Sox needing a first baseman, Anthony Rizzo back to his original team would be a nice story. But he doesn’t seem to be in play as they figure out what to do with Triston Casas out for the year,” Heyman wrote.